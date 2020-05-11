Joseph Harroz named 15th OU President: Rep. Tom Cole congratulates President Joseph Harroz on permanent appointment

Rep. Tom Cole released a statement Sunday congratulating President Joseph Harroz on his permanent presidential appointment.
“The OU Board of Regents made an exceptionally good choice in permanently naming Joe Harroz as President of the University of Oklahoma,” Cole said in the statement. “Throughout this past year of transition, he has shown tremendous leadership and vision. I am confident he will continue to help the university make great strides into the future. I offer him my warmest congratulations and look forward to continuing to work with him as he pursues what is best for the university and its students. With Joe Harroz at the helm, the future is indeed bright for OU.”
