Joseph Harroz, Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, community members engage in 'Diversity Dialogue'

OU President Joseph Harroz, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, African and African-American Studies Department Chair Karlos Hill and other professors and community members participated in a “Diversity Dialogue” webinar Friday afternoon.
Harroz began the webinar by saying there’s no topic more important than the issue of diversity, and specifically racial diversity. He acknowledged four of the most recent and highly publicized instances of racism — involving Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Christian Cooper in New York City and George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Webinar organizers mentioned that more than 1,000 people signed up for the event, which was over the limit for the webinar, so some participants were tuning in via live-stream.
Harroz noted the somber fact that the first tweet he posted earlier this week as OU’s president referenced the Tulsa Race Massacre, which had its 99th anniversary May 31.
“It’s unacceptable, and it’s not explainable that a massacre that occurred 99 years ago that was based upon race has not been remedied today,” Harroz said. “As we think about this, and as we all talk about it and feel it there, it is real — it is raw. There is fear, and there is pain.”
Harroz said he’ll be participating in Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Norman, which is scheduled to start at Norman High School and end on OU's North Oval. He also said to move toward equality, Americans must be clear-eyed about how ingrained racism is in the country’s history.
It’s easy to focus on positive changes throughout history, like the Emancipation Proclamation and the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Harroz said, but Americans also have to confront decisions that counteract those changes, like Jim Crow laws and Plessy v. Ferguson.
Harroz said when he came into his role as interim president about a year ago, he was asked what the biggest crisis the university has is.
“A lot of folks wanted me to say financial,” Harroz said. “The answer I said was diversity. Then I said, ‘Let me be more specific, it’s around race and ethnicity.’ It is a problem that eats at the fabric of our democracy.”
Harroz said his focus is systemic change towards diversity, equity and inclusion, and he’s proud of the work Higgs Hyppolite and her team have contributed to the university’s strategic plan, which he said will be unveiled as soon as the OU Board of Regents approves it. He said every OU student is an agent of change.
“Education is not just scholarly, that education is around social and emotional growth,” Harroz said. “It is around understanding people that are not like you. It’s about gaining empathy, and it’s about being able to impact the lives of others, and not just yourself.”
Hill began his speech with a moment of silence for all the black people who have been victims of racial violence.
“The tragic murder of George Floyd by four Minneapolis police officers has reawakened the nation to the epidemic of killings of unarmed blacks by private citizens and law enforcement officers,” Hill said. “And sadly, the killings of unarmed blacks continue unabated despite the numerous nationwide street protests, town hall meetings (and) pledges from politicians and law enforcement agencies to address this systemic problem.”
Hill said according to The Washington Post, even though black men make up only 6 percent of the U.S. population, they account for 40 percent of the unarmed men shot to death by police. He added black men are seven times more likely than white men to die by police gunfire.
This is also a local issue, Hill said, as Oklahoma City police have killed 48 people since 2013 — the second-highest per capita rate in the nation. He said according to Mapping Police Violence, 70 percent of those killed by Oklahoma City police officers were people of color, despite people of color making up only 33 percent of the city’s population.
According to the website, Hill said, Tulsa ranks third-highest in the nation for police killings. Currently, the website shows Tulsa ranked at No. 7 in the U.S.
Hill referenced white-on-black lynchings that used to be incredibly common, and were often public spectacles that thousands of white people would attend.
“Given the frequency — and in many cases, the callousness — of modern-day police killings of unarmed blacks, black activists — as well as black people in general — have begun to refer to these police killings as modern-day lynchings,” Hill said.
Renea Butler-King, an instructor in the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work and panelist for the discussion, said she sees an intersectionality of pandemics in America — the spread of COVID-19 and the prominence of racialized violence. She said she thinks the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed Americans to rest and have conversations centered around race.
Panelists Halley Reeves, a representative from the OU Health Sciences Center, and Saidy Orellana, a representative from Norman’s Iglesia Pueblo de Dios, cited solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and a need for strong allyship.
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, another panelist, said he thinks the current national climate is a result of frustration at a lack of accountability for police officers. He said even if a police officer gets disciplined for an abuse of power, they can often appeal the decision and end up back in their job.
Foster said his department has been looking at “Eight Can’t Wait,” a series of eight policies that, together, could decrease police killings by 72 percent. Of those, Foster said the Norman Police Department is considering implementing policies that ban vascular restraint and require officers to report uses of force within a specific time frame.
Foster didn’t mention looking into policies that require police officers to warn citizens before they shoot a gun, and ban shooting at a moving vehicle.
Foster agreed with other panelists that there’s not one standard policy for hiring police officers like there is for other professions, such as law or medicine. He said the Norman Police Department hires an outside agency to set best practices for them and make sure they’re in compliance with state and federal laws, but not all departments want or can afford to do that.
Foster said it’s valuable to have policies that hold police officers accountable, even if they transfer to another department, and better screening of new officers as they come into police departments is also important.
Foster described an encounter with a black woman who told him she worries about her sons going out and what may happen if they get stopped by the police.
“From my side, I’ve never experienced it,” Foster said, tearing up. “I don’t know what that feels like, but I can empathize with that lady, and I want to make that positive change so people aren’t afraid of us.”
Foster said he’s open to discussion on any type of oversight committee, and the Norman Citizens Advisory Board has been giving them suggestions on policies. He also said many people don’t realize that his department has an Open Data Portal where Norman residents can look up complaints and information on uses of force.
J.D. Baker, an OU alumnus and special assistant to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, said as a public servant, he’s always looking to do better. He said he knows there are a lot of other public servants leading every day with good intent and a good heart, and it can be frustrating when that’s not recognized.
Baker said he has his own stories of police misconduct, but even though there’s a lot of fear of the police, he thinks people also want to trust the police.
“One thing that’s so important as public servants is that we realize that everything we do — everything we do — is built on public trust,” Baker said.
Hill said he thinks the beginning of police reform is creating a standard between police departments.
“Twenty thousand departments (in this country), all with different standards — sounds to me like a lot of chaos,” Hill said.
Baker said when it comes to OU’s campus, accountability and transparency is key for making students feel safe. He said it’s important to hold professors accountable for how inclusive they are in their classrooms.
This past semester, two incidents involving professors using racial slurs in the classroom occurred a couple weeks apart — Gaylord professor Peter Gade compared a racial slur to the phrase “ok, boomer” and history professor Kathleen Brosnan read a racial slur from a historical document.
Baker also said that groups like Project Threshold — which he said has been at risk of losing its funding several times over the years — are important spaces for minority and first-generation college students. He said his involvement with the McNair Scholars group is what allowed him to rise above racism on campus — including a racist incident involving Sigma Alpha Epsilon members in 2015 and getting called racial slurs when he was elected Student Government Association president.
Harroz said he and Higgs Hyppolite have worked to plan a mandatory faculty and staff diversity training that will be launching this fall. He also said administrators are “working aggressively” to implement a diversity and inclusion general education course, which was one of the Black Emergency Response Team’s demands during the Evans Hall sit-in.
“You’re not only students, faculty and staff, there is a consensus that everybody wants to do something,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “And that is exactly the place in which we have to start, you have to see yourselves fitting into this as part of the solution.”
Editor's note: This story was updated at 7:55 p.m. June 5 to reflect the updated status of Tulsa's national ranking for police killings.
