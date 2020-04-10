Jordan Miller named OU Daily editor-in-chief for fall 2020 semester

On April 10, the OU Publications Board unanimously selected Jordan Miller to serve as The Daily’s editor-in-chief for the Fall 2020 semester.
Miller, a journalism and political science junior, currently serves as the news managing editor. Miller said her plans for the newsroom include a focus on diversity and inclusion, not only in The Daily’s coverage but in the staff that makes it up.
“It’s no secret that The Daily is a predominantly white organization,” Miller said. “I hope that through discussions with other newsrooms who have already implemented (diversity) initiatives, we can figure out a system that will work for us, that way we can get more voices in the newsroom that represent more campus communities.”
A staffer at The Daily since fall 2017, Miller has previously served as a photographer, assistant visual editor, news reporter covering the Student Government Association and news editor covering OU’s administration.
It was watching the leadership successes of former EIC’s Kayla Branch, Emma Keith and current EIC Nick Hazelrigg that Miller said inspired her to run for this position.
“I saw what they could do for the community, and all the work they did to make sure this newsroom ran the best that it could,” Miller said. “I really hope that I can do it justice as much as they did.”
Hazelrigg, political science senior, said after working closely with Miller for so long he has complete confidence in her ability to be the newsroom’s next leader.
“She’s a wonderful reporter, a wonderful editor, and she’s going to be a wonderful leader,” Hazelrigg said. “I am immensely proud of her and confident in her abilities to step up.”
Miller said one of the things she is most excited about is working with all of the different desks across the room to help each one serve The Daily’s readers in unique ways.
And to the readers, Miller said she welcomes any and all feedback and encourages anyone who has questions, story tips, or just wants to talk to reach out.
“Our main priority is you, the reader,” Miller said. “We always do as much as we can to make sure you’re informed and that we’re keeping a watchdog on powerful entities within our area, along with providing news coverage for you that is interesting.”
