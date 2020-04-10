You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Jordan Miller named OU Daily editor-in-chief for fall 2020 semester

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jordan Miller

Jordan Miller has been elected as the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily for the Fall 2020 semester.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

On April 10, the OU Publications Board unanimously selected Jordan Miller to serve as The Daily’s editor-in-chief for the Fall 2020 semester.

Miller, a journalism and political science junior, currently serves as the news managing editor. Miller said her plans for the newsroom include a focus on diversity and inclusion, not only in The Daily’s coverage but in the staff that makes it up.

“It’s no secret that The Daily is a predominantly white organization,” Miller said. “I hope that through discussions with other newsrooms who have already implemented (diversity) initiatives, we can figure out a system that will work for us, that way we can get more voices in the newsroom that represent more campus communities.”

A staffer at The Daily since fall 2017, Miller has previously served as a photographer, assistant visual editor, news reporter covering the Student Government Association and news editor covering OU’s administration.

It was watching the leadership successes of former EIC’s Kayla Branch, Emma Keith and current EIC Nick Hazelrigg that Miller said inspired her to run for this position.

“I saw what they could do for the community, and all the work they did to make sure this newsroom ran the best that it could,” Miller said. “I really hope that I can do it justice as much as they did.”

Hazelrigg, political science senior, said after working closely with Miller for so long he has complete confidence in her ability to be the newsroom’s next leader.

“She’s a wonderful reporter, a wonderful editor, and she’s going to be a wonderful leader,” Hazelrigg said. “I am immensely proud of her and confident in her abilities to step up.”

Miller said one of the things she is most excited about is working with all of the different desks across the room to help each one serve The Daily’s readers in unique ways.

And to the readers, Miller said she welcomes any and all feedback and encourages anyone who has questions, story tips, or just wants to talk to reach out.

“Our main priority is you, the reader,” Miller said. “We always do as much as we can to make sure you’re informed and that we’re keeping a watchdog on powerful entities within our area, along with providing news coverage for you that is interesting.”

Tags

Jana Allen is a journalism junior and the Daily's enterprise reporter. She was formerly a news reporter, and held several editor positions on the news desk before transitioning to enterprise.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments