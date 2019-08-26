You are the owner of this article.
Johnson & Johnson ruled responsible for opioid addiction in Oklahoma, charged $572 million

Opioid

An Oklahoma judge ruled that Johnson & Johnson caused the opioid addiction epidemic.

 Photo via Flickr

A Cleveland County District judge ruled Monday that drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson was responsible for the opioid addiction epidemic. 

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter prosecuted the company, accusing it of causing opioid addiction in Oklahoma. The case states that tactics from Johnson & Johnson to sell their products were misinforming to the doctors and public who were involved, according to NPR

“Those actions (of Johnson & Johnson) compromised the health and safety of thousands of Oklahomans,” Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman said during the ruling. “(The) defendants caused an opioid crisis that is evident by increased rates of addiction, overdose deaths and neonatal abstinence syndrome in Oklahoma.”

Because of this “public nuisance” created by Johnson & Johnson, Balkman charged the company with $572,102,028 for abatement efforts, which he will present to the company in 10 days. 

After the final judgment is presented to Johnson & Johnson, the company and defendants will have five days to voice objections. If no agreement is met, the court will set up a hearing.

OU Interim President Joseph Harroz released a statement regarding the ruling on Monday at 5:50 p.m.

“Today’s verdict will provide relief to the State of Oklahoma in its efforts to address the needs of thousands of citizens who suffer from opioid addiction and other devastating addictive behavior,” Harroz said in the statement. 

In the statement, Harroz said OU’s goal is to research addiction as a disease and contribute developments to Oklahoma’s medical systems. 

“The OU Health Sciences Center trains approximately 80% of the state’s health care workforce of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and other health professionals, all of whom play a critical role in addiction diagnosis and treatment in our communities across the state,” Harroz said in the statement.

This story was updated on Aug. 26 at 6:45 p.m. to reflect President Harroz’s statement about the ruling.

