Jim Inhofe, Abby Broyles battle as front runners for U.S. Senate seat

One of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs in the general election, as long-tenured Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) faces a field of challengers led by Democrat candidate Abby Broyles.
Inhofe has held the seat since 1994, after David Boren resigned to become OU’s president. According to his campaign website, Inhofe is a pro-life advocate, a proponent for constructing a southern border wall and an opponent of federal healthcare.
Broyles aims to become the first Democrat to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate since Boren’s departure in 1994. Broyles’ top campaign priorities include addressing the gender pay gap, decriminalizing marijuana, combating climate change and reforming Oklahoma’s criminal justice system, according to her campaign website.
The Daily spoke with Broyles about her campaign platform. The Daily also reached out to the offices of Sen. Inhofe for a telephone interview, however the senator was unable to schedule a time, according to his media representatives.
Jim Inhofe (R)
Inhofe’s political career began in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1967, according to his Congressional biography. Since, Inhofe has also served in the Oklahoma Senate from 1969 to 1977 and as Mayor of Tulsa from 1978 until 1984. Prior to entering politics, Inhofe was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957 and served as a clerk at Fort Lee, Virginia, and attained the rank of private first class, according to the Association of the United States Army.
According to Inhofe’s campaign website, he supports adoption as an alternative to abortions and is a member of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption. Inhofe has been involved with numerous pro-life bills including the Life at Conception Act and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act.
Inhofe also supports the construction of a southern border wall, according to his campaign website, and has introduced various bills to alter the immigration process, such as the Asylum Abuse Reduction Act which would require asylum seekers to declare asylum at U.S. embassies in Canada and Mexico before entering the country.
Inhofe is an opponent of government healthcare, according to his campaign website, as well as “federal ‘one-size-fits-all’” education policies, instead advocating for local control of schools and curriculum. According to Inhofe’s website, he also counts veteran care among his top priorities. Inhofe is the chair of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, a U.S. Army veteran and has worked to “improve whistleblower protections” in Veterans’ Affairs as well as giving VA directors the ability to fire “poorly-performing employees.”
To read more on Inhofe’s policy positions, visit his campaign website.
Abby Broyles (D)
Broyles has previously worked as an investigative reporter for KFOR and as an attorney in Oklahoma. During her time in journalism, Broyles also worked for KSBI as the host of “Oklahoma Live” and held reporter positions at KWTV and KYTX, a television news station in Eastern Texas.
Broyles said her top priority should she be elected will be improving access to affordable health care and prescription drugs for Oklahomans, particularly those with pre-existing conditions — which is roughly one in three Oklahomans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“If you've had COVID, if you have high blood pressure, if you have diabetes, those are all pre-existing conditions, and they're at risk of being uninsurable right now,” Broyles said. “We have to make sure we have a senator who is fighting for our access to quality, affordable health care, and that's the kind of senator that I will be. I'll also work to drive down the cost of prescription drugs. Right now, there's so many families in our state, making a 30-day supply of prescription drugs stretch for 60 days because they simply can't afford it.”
Broyles also said public education remains a top issue for the state, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which Broyles said has left some children in rural Oklahoma schools without adequate broadband internet access for online classes.
“I want to make sure every child in Oklahoma has access to a quality public education just like I did,” Broyles said. “That includes making sure that our kids, during this pandemic, have access to laptops and tablets to be able to do their schoolwork — and going into rural Oklahoma, that means expanding broadband to make sure those kids have connectivity to be able to go to school virtually.”
Broyles also said Oklahoma’s higher education should be made a higher priority, specifically by addressing student loan debt through lowering student loan interest rates.
“If your student loan interest rate looks more like a credit card interest rate, that's a problem. We need to fix that,” Broyles said. “Otherwise, if we don't tackle the student loan debt problem, then these are young people who are going into the workforce with a high amount of debt, they aren't able to buy a home, maybe not start a family as soon or maybe not being able to start a small business because they're crippled by their student loan debt.”
Broyles criticized her opponent for being detached from his constituents and said she is better suited to represent the state because she is “in tune with the realities Oklahomans face.”
“Jim Inhofe is completely out of touch with Oklahomans … He has no idea what it is like to be an Oklahoman right now. He does not come back here and hold town halls, he doesn't listen to people,” Broyles said.
Broyles also said Inhofe has one of the worst attendance records of current U.S. Senators. According to GovTrack.us, Inhofe has missed 340 of 8,407 roll call votes during his time in the Senate. Inhofe’s 4 percent absence rate is above the median of 1.9 percent, according to the website.
If elected, Broyles said she would strive to return to Oklahoma regularly to speak with her constituents and remain as transparent as possible while in office, including allowing constituents to see her daily schedules.
“I'm committing to returning to Oklahoma for regular town halls every quarter, if not more. I will be as accessible as I possibly can from my offices in Oklahoma and also in Washington, D.C.,” Broyles said. “I believe I should be posting my schedule online so people know exactly who I'm meeting with. People need to know who has my ear, who has my time and attention … (I want to make) sure that I'm back here holding town halls to listen to people and have conversations with folks even if they didn’t vote for me, because whoever is in the United States Senate represents all Oklahomans, not just the ones who voted for them.”
To read more on Broyles’ policy positions, visit her campaign website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.