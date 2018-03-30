James Gallogly to leave Continental Resources Board of Directors to fulfill duties as OU's next president
James Gallogly announced he will leave his position on the Continental Resources Board of Directors to better fulfill his role as OU's next president.
Gallogly's departure from the board will be effective May 17, according to the March 29 announcement. Gallogly will succeed OU President David Boren as the university's next president July 1.
Gallogly said in his letter of resignation he is leaving the board to "ensure he would be able to devote the necessary time and attention to fulfilling his new duties to the University of Oklahoma."
"We commend Jim on his service to Continental on our Board of Directors and wish him well in his future endeavors," Harold Hamm, chairman and CEO of Continental Resources, said in the press release.
