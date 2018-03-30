You are the owner of this article.
James Gallogly expresses support for LGBTQ community in interview with The Gayly

  • Updated
President-elect James Gallogly at the presidential announcement on March 26 in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

James Gallogly expressed support for on-campus LGBTQ programs and the continuation of an inclusive culture at OU, according to The Gayly

In an interview with LGBTQ outlet The Gayly, Gallogly affirmed that he would continue to support LGBTQ students. 

"You (the LGBTQ community) shouldn't worry about this," Gallogly told The Galyly. "We have an inclusive society at our university." 

Gallogly said in the interview he would continue to support groups like the LGBTQ Program Advisory Board and the OU Gender + Equality center. 

"I think we're all different in our ways, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect," Gallogly told The Galyly. "We're all unique. That's a wonderful thing, personally." 

OU's outgoing President David Boren was supportive of LGBTQ programs on campus during his tenure at the university, such as the foundation of an LGBTQ lounge and the creation of the Office of University Community. 

Gallogly will succeed Boren on July 1.

To read the full article from The Gayly, click here

Nick Hazelrigg is a political science sophomore and news editor at The Daily. Previously he was a senior news reporter covering the Student Government Association.

