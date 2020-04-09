'It's the Voldemort of words': University professors discuss use of racial slurs in academic settings

On Feb. 25, an OU history professor's use of a racial slur during class brought to light an ongoing and debated academic issue — whether or not racial slurs in any context are appropriate to use in the classroom.
OU history professor Kathleen Brosnan informed her class she would be reading aloud from a 1920s document quoting a former U.S. senator’s reasons for opposing the country’s entry into the League of Nations. Brosnan issued a trigger warning prior to reading, as the quote contained several uses of the N-word.
Despite the warning, some students in the class left the lecture as Brosnan read the document. Although the class carried on afterwards, other students noted the situation left them uncomfortable and surprised.
The incident came less than two weeks after journalism professor Peter Gade used the word in class, comparing the word to the phrase “OK, Boomer.” These two incidents — and others over the past several years — culminated in a three-day sit-in at Evans Hall, organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, which demanded the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper and the implementation of expanded diversity training and classes for students and faculty.
The OU History Department issued a statement approximately an hour before the sit-in ended, revealing that faculty would participate in a two-day workshop on “promoting inclusivity.” The department would also conduct an internal survey among students and faculty on bias encountered in the classroom, according to the statement.
Brosnan also issued a personal apology, which led some to question if a history professor should be criticized for reading a historical document word-for-word, even if it contains racial slurs.
The Daily reached out to the OU History Department on April 6 and 7, but received no response prior to publication.
Brian Behnken, a professor of African American and Mexican American history at Iowa State University, said that among history scholars, the method of addressing the N-word in course material has evolved notably since the early 2000s, when he was acquiring his doctoral degree.
“When I was initially trained … it was pretty widely accepted that as historians, no matter what your community might be, it’s a word you’re going to have to deal with,” Behnken said. “You actually, in a way, had to be comfortable with saying it.”
Since then, Behnken has developed a much different procedure for addressing the word in course material.
“We don't live 15 years ago, we live now, and it's pretty much come to the point where for white people — and I would say just about everybody else — this word really should just not be spoken,” Behnken said.
Paul Bjerk, a professor of African history at Texas Tech University, said the context words develop over time within different cultures and communities also affect how impactful they are to members of different communities.
“Language is a living thing, and things take on meaning within context … as cultural contexts change, meanings change,” Bjerk said. “There are words that have long been used as words to dehumanize and attack, and the words at issue here are among the most prominent in our culture because they relate very specifically to a long history of not only prejudice, but slavery.”
Although the context of words changes over time, Bjerk said words like the N-word retain their historical meaning and power due to the violent history associated with them.
The history of slavery, lynchings and violence suffered by African Americans in the U.S. is only one part of the context at OU. The word has developed a narrower community context over the past several years due to incidents like members of the SAE fraternity performing a racist chant on video and two former students wearing blackface, with one saying “I’m a (N-word),” which was also posted to social media.
Daina Berry, professor of American history at the University of Texas at Austin, said due to the history the word has in the U.S., using the word in class is “irresponsible.” Berry said she has deliberately avoided using the N-word and other slurs in over 20 years of teaching history.
“That's just my opinion. I know a number of scholars that do use it, their argument is, ‘I'm not going to alter the historical record,’” Berry said. “(But) you know that the word is there. You know it's there, and I just don't think it needs to be repeated.”
Berry said she has consistently replaced the word in texts with stand-in markings indicating where the word is used.
“I will put it in a dash if it's in a text that students are looking at or reading, and I don’t feel like I have altered the historical record in any way,” Berry said. “The word has power, it has a history to it that you can't separate from the level of violence the word has incited over its historical trajectory.”
Other professors have embraced use of the word as a method for engaging students in discussions about constitutional rights and racism.
At UT, associate government professor H.W. Perry said in a 2019 article from the Daily Texan that the use of these words helps students more thoroughly deal with issues around racism and freedom of speech.
“I can understand why that might be so jarring that the student would just prefer not to see it,” Perry said in the article, “but we’re adults trying to deal with the problem of racism ... and constitutional law.”
In the article, Perry said he does not allow students to use euphemisms like “N-word.” The syllabus for the course warns students beforehand, and suggests students uncomfortable with the issues may wish to enroll in a different course.
The Daily reached out to Perry for comment, but did not receive a response.
Bjerk said while he supports professors’ freedom to teach as they see fit, he would approach the issue in a different manner, allowing students to give more of their own input.
“There is something very provocative about him saying, ‘OK, we're going to use this word and you better get used to it, and if you don't like it, you might as well ship out,’” Bjerk said. “It seems like to me a better approach would be to introduce the class with a more participatory discussion about how we're going to go about it, and then the class as a whole can kind of set the rule.”
Behnken echoed that sentiment, and said his teaching methods generally take into account student feedback on sensitive topics like the slurs that his course material deals with.
“The real change is that the student body — and students of color, especially — they're not accepting it anymore. They’re frustrated … they’re upset about things that have gone on at other college campuses,” Behnken said. “If the students are telling me something, I tend to listen, and that's where I think (changes in how professors teach slurs) really come from.”
The only times issues usually arise regarding the use of racial slurs in courses, Behnken said, is when professors say them aloud — it is acceptable for students to receive readings and documents with the word included.
“You can't excise it from the documents or from books or whatever you want to, whatever media you want to throw out there,” Behnken said. “We're not talking about not using the word, we're actually just talking about not speaking it.”
Behnken said beyond the risk of offending students, using the word is simply not worth the potential professional repercussions that have been seen in several instances across the country, including losing your job if the incident is particularly egregious.
“Students understand that I'm not a snowflake and this isn't a dodge or whatever by saying ‘N-word,’ but you know, I also want to keep my job,” Behnken said. “That for me has at least got to be part of the equation, in some cases people actually lose their jobs over these instances, and certainly when your name is out in the media, (there is) some level of professional embarrassment.”
Although Bjerk did not say the word could never be used in an educational context, he noted the issues around the N-word’s use are mostly exacerbated when spoken because the N-word has particular impact when said aloud.
“I wouldn't say I would never use the word in class, but I can't think offhand of a context in which I would do so,” Bjerk said. “Obviously it has power as a spoken word that is different than its power as a written word. … That being said I do think all things are the subject of scholarship, including language and language in historical context.”
Berry added that for many students, hearing the word can bring up harmful memories of personal experiences they may have had in their K-12 education, or more broad family history related to racial violence.
While some critics of restricting the word’s use in university settings say it infringes on freedom of speech and academic freedoms, Behnken said the issues are separate. While professors can say the word in class, Behnken said they are not exempt from the social and professional repercussions if students take offense.
“The First Amendment basically stops the government from coming in to tell us what we can or cannot say. And so in that regard, people have the right to say whatever they want (in a classroom),” Behnken said. “(Not using the N-word) doesn't necessarily mean you can't teach what you want to teach. It doesn't mean that you can't express to your students this word and what it means, what I think it means at least is you don't actually just say the word.”
Behnken said he does not consider refusing to speak the word as a violation of academic freedom or a cop-out, but a response to those students who would take offense and validation of their concerns and experiences, as well as the word’s violent past.
Berry said she questions why some use freedom of speech or academic freedom to defend racial slurs, even in an academic setting.
“What is it about their freedom that they feel has been compromised because they can't use the N-word, that is what I would ask,” Berry said. “If you're using a record to tell us an example, what is being compromised by saying, ‘I'm not going to use this offensive word but it is here, I will show you it here.’ … What is so important about actually using it?”
The issue is likely to arise again, Berry said, and she does not understand why people continue to be “excited and have some desire to use it.”
When asked if there were a situation in which an instructor would absolutely have to use the word, with no way to get around it, Behnken had a simple reply.
“I can give you a really short answer — no,” Behnken said. “It doesn’t matter what your discipline is. I have found that you can communicate the same damn thing by saying ‘N-word’ … it's the Voldemort of words, right? We've gotten to the point where we say it shall not be named, we all know what it is.”
