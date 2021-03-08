You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'It's been a long year': University leaders reflect on 1 year of struggle, progress against COVID-19

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Dale Bratzler

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler in his office on Oct. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Following the anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in Oklahoma, OU Health spoke with leadership at the OU Medical Center regarding vaccinations and the process behind their distribution.

The interviews featured OU Chief COVID Officer Dale Bratzler, OU Health Sciences Vice Provost Jill Raines and David Horton, the university’s Chief Information Officer.

“It’s been a long year,” Bratzler said in the interview. “We saw an enormous impact on our country, (as) 25 percent of the world’s cases occurred in the U.S. (and) there have been far too many deaths from the disease.”

Bratzler said he was surprised by how quickly professionals developed a vaccine for the virus.

“That’s one of the great things about this pandemic,” Bratzler said. “It brought out the best in American ingenuity in terms of developing the vaccine.”

Bratzler said the continued distribution of vaccines brings the end of the pandemic closer each day.

“It’s a huge relief to people, (as) they can finally see a pathway to normalcy,” Bratzler said. “Particularly when you see whole families being vaccinated — they finally feel comfortable.”

According to OU’s COVID-19 dashboard from March 9 of last year, the university had not recorded a single case in Oklahoma. On March 7 of this year, the dashboard reflected 461 new cases statewide, with 69 students and 11 staff in isolation on the Norman campus. 

Of those in isolation, 26 are due to exposure, 8 from household exposure, 17 from a self-reported positive test and 29 from displaying symptoms. 

Raines said OU medical professionals and students have been incredibly helpful in making the vaccine available.

“We’ve had individuals from all six of our colleges at OU Health volunteer, (including) students, staff and faculty,” Raines said. “It’s been great to see people coming together. I think hope is on the horizon —  that’s what these vaccines represent. I want to thank everyone who has been a part of getting us to where we are now.”

Horton also said the vaccination clinics OU Health operates are helpful, but haven't come without challenges.

“There are so many wonderful volunteers, but that means every time we do one of these clinics, we’ve got people who have to learn the system,” Horton said. “There’s a lot of different IT and data challenges, sometimes the people who come in to be vaccinated sign up through different portals, so our team has to collect all of this data.”

Horton said that the vaccination effort is the top priority, but organization must be prioritized alongside speed.

“All of us across the country doing vaccinations are so mindful and careful about getting these into arms as fast as possible, but I think we all understand the challenges our pharmacists have,” Horton said. “Everything has to work together so we can use doses carefully, but also timely.”

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments