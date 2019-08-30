You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

‘It’s exciting to see how involved you can be’: OU student attendees of Booker speech voice optimism

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Cory Booker Campus Corner Community Block Party-30 (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker speaks to a crowd at the Campus Corner Community Block Party on Aug. 29.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

With two visits by democratic presidential candidates in two weeks, some students said they feel empowered by the attention these national candidates are paying to the Norman community and younger voters. 

Besides his discussion of the issues, Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s Campus Corner speech called on Americans to engage with politics and work together toward a better future.

Booker’s message on race touched on an issue close to the OU community following numerous racist incidents that took place in the spring. 

“We deal with issues every single day about racism on campus,” said community health senior Ashley Wade, who listened to Booker’s remarks.

Multiple students who listened to Booker said they feel passionate about addressing climate change, among other issues.

“All of (the issues) need our intense focus,” language arts education senior Maddie Diring said in response to Booker’s speech. “I think a lot of times it’s hard to go against the denial aspect of climate change, and it’s actually more of a climate crisis when you think about it now.”

One of Booker’s main themes during his speech was unity across the country, and encouraged attendees to get past the mentality of ‘red states v. blue states’ when approaching certain policies, and environmental sustainability sophomore Jenna Randall said she hopes bipartisanship can help in the fight against climate change in the future.

“I think it’s important that politicians focus on climate change as a platform issue,” environmental sustainability sophomore Jenna Randall said. “(It) needs to be focused more on economics, so that people from both sides of the aisle can focus more on profits and a sustainable future.”

Political science freshman Brayden Love said the speech reminded him of the power young people have to make change.

“I think there’s a whole group that has the power to change that don’t necessarily realize it,” Love said. “(Booker) coming to a campus like OU, where the young people are, is really a sign that that’s where the next generation of leaders and the next generation of progress makers are going to come from.”

Randall said Booker’s visit showed how easy it can be to get engaged in politics.

“It’s exciting to see how involved you can be, and how easy it is to be, especially with something that involves the whole country,” Randall said. “It sometimes feels hard to feel like you matter in an election like this, but it definitely does matter.”

 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments