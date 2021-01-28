'It just gives them a moment of stress relief': OU Medical Center therapy dogs swapped for cardboard cutouts

Before the pandemic, lively therapy dogs regularly visited the OU Medical Center Adult Patient Tower, causing rushes of excitement among staff and patients when they entered the building.
Service animals have been restricted from visiting due to COVID-19, but cardboard cutouts of the dogs who once roamed the halls sit in various places in the building.
Therapy dogs — a part of Pawsitively OUr Pals with OU Medical Center Volunteers, Inc. — have been a favorite among patients and staff, Jonie Welle, OU Medicine’s director of adult volunteer services, said. The program’s seven canine companions now reside in the center in spirit, bringing joy to patients in a safe way.
Pam Harris, a volunteer and owner of Molly, a 7-year-old sheltie who’s been a certified therapy dog for three years, said Molly’s presence is still felt even though she hasn’t been back to the building in 10 months.
“The staff are the people who get to know the dogs and the handlers, and they're the ones I think who have missed the dogs more than anything because they are under so much stress during the pandemic,” said Harris, “Just having dog pictures cut out there can give them a smile for a minute and doesn't slow them down (and) doesn't keep them from doing their job. It just gives them a moment of stress relief.”
Harris said the idea came in May, when the volunteer group noticed other hospitals under similar therapy dog restrictions having photoshoots for their animals. The Pawsitively OUr Pals group got in contact with Tamara Hart Photography LLC and began photographing the dogs in October and November.
“The dogs have become a staple over the years for the staff,” Welle said. “They love the pups. They love seeing them (and) they'll spend as much time with the staff as they will with the patients. … Dogs just have this ability to make you feel better. You pet the dogs, you see the dogs and you get attached to them.”
The pandemic has also affected Medical Center Volunteers, Inc. as a whole, Welle said.
There are usually around 30 volunteers at the hospital. Since March, the organization had only three, which has been overwhelming to staff in the adult care center.
“It's been a big change to not have volunteers here,” Welle said. “They're very instrumental in helping do the things that wouldn't get done normally that OU — or any hospital — might have to pay for. That's why volunteer services are so important to exist in hospitals.”
Along with the service dogs, Welle said volunteers give patients directions on where they need to go and provide festive days where they serve popcorn and cookies to patients and staff. These activities came to a halt during the pandemic.
Welle said she and the organization have tried to help the staff in as many ways as they can. Filling in the gaps caused by the pandemic was a challenge she said has been extremely rewarding.
“When you come across different aspects of trying to make patients’ experiences better, the livelihood … and also the livelihood of the staff has become a real reality during COVID for the staff,” Welle said. “Keeping them moving day-to-day when they are in the situation (they’re in) is important. It has been a very rewarding experience.”
Until the therapy dogs return, the cardboard cutouts will keep staff company. To Welle, the cutouts are the volunteers’ way of trying to bring things back to normal.
“We've gotten to know and love the staff, and the staff know and love our dogs, and they missed the dogs,” Harris said. “That's our way of just reaching out to them, letting them know we're thinking about them too and that we look forward to going back when it's safe for us to return.”
