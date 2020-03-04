Iranian students remain affected by US travel ban, hope for increased support from OU community

OU philosophy graduate student Babak Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo’s wife was pregnant and about to give birth.
Originally from Iran, Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo and his wife were isolated from family members in their home country and needed a support system for when their daughter was to be born in November 2019. The couple began to make arrangements for their relatives to travel to the U.S. — they helped plan for their relatives to visit the U.S. Embassy in Turkey because there isn’t one in Iran.
But the process was halted when those relatives were denied travel visas by the U.S. Embassy.
“The officer told them that it was … directly because of (President Donald Trump’s) travel ban that they couldn’t give them visas to come to the United States,” Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said. “In fact, they didn’t reject their application — they said that because of this travel ban, now … (they) are not eligible for getting a visa.”
The stringent travel restrictions for select countries introduced by the Trump administration, as well as escalated tension between the U.S. and Iran, have left many Iranian students at OU unable to travel to and from their home country. Now, they are facing the psychological and emotional issues that stem from months — or even years — of forced separation from their families.
An increasingly complex process
For Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo and his wife, the ban added stress for them — they have to care for their newborn daughter with no support from relatives. Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said he thought embassy workers would make an exception because of his wife’s pregnancy, but they didn’t.
“We have experienced psychological problems because, first of all, we did need help,” Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said. “In fact, we gave (a letter from our OB-GYN) to our parents and they showed the letter to the embassy and we thought that ... based on this case, they could get (a) visa but they couldn’t.”
Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said this wasn’t his first experience with the increasingly complex visa process. His wife had also had trouble changing her visa status from F2 — a nonimmigrant dependent visa — to F1 — a nonimmigrant student visa — to study at OU in the fall of 2018, even though she was already accepted by the university and had received scholarships.
“My wife got admission from OU a year ago from the architecture department,” Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said. “The process before Trump and this administration was quite reasonable. … In a reasonable time, (Iranians) could get their … visa status to change. But she couldn’t, and because of that, she lost the funding, and she couldn’t be a student here at OU.”
Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said there has been a noticeable difference in the government’s treatment of immigrants since the Trump administration took office.
“It seems that it’s directly related to (the Trump) administration,” Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said. “So now, the process has become very long, and many students who are here have this problem.”
‘Subject to greater scrutiny’
Trump’s controversial travel ban was created in January 2017 and originally suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran. The Trump administration has defended the ban as a way to ensure countries meet safety requirements for travel to the U.S., but the legislation has been challenged in multiple courts nationwide.
The travel ban was recently expanded to include six more predominately Muslim countries — Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania. Unless they have valid student or travel visas, Iranians are barred from entering the U.S. Those that already have visas will not have them revoked, but they will not be able to renew them once they’ve expired.
The amount of time that different visas remain valid varies, but students that have F academic visas are permitted to stay in the country as long as they are a full-time student at an approved school and are making normal progress in their studies.
Kit Johnson, a professor at the OU College of Law whose focus is in immigration law, said the process for acquiring a U.S. visa is typically a long one, but Trump’s travel ban has made the process even more complicated for Iranian students.
“That ban is not supposed to extend to students on an F or a J visa status, but even those individuals are subject to greater scrutiny,” Johnson said. “And so given the fact that they are going to be subject to greater scrutiny, it’s inevitably going to take longer for their applications to make their way through this process.”
Johnson said F visas are for degree-seeking students, and J visas are also called cultural exchange visas.
“If you did a study-abroad (program) in France for a year, that would be the equivalent of somebody coming here and studying for a year for their study-abroad (program),” Johnson said. “That person would hold a J visa.”
Johnson said that normally, only government officials have the ability to expedite the visa process.
“It’s a closed universe of where it’s happening inside the government, and there’s very little one can do to affect that process,” Johnson said. “Say, you have an Iranian student that wants to come, and if their visa is just flat-out denied, there’s pretty much nothing you can do. You can’t find out why it was denied. You’re not entitled to that information.”
Physics graduate student Javad Dowran said he’s been in the U.S. since 2014 and hasn’t gone back to Iran since in order to avoid having to apply for a visa again, but being away from his family for years has been difficult for him.
“It’s extremely hard,” Dowran said. “For the first … one or two years, you might say, ‘Yeah, I mean I’m still going through … culture shock. I’m going through my (studies).’ ... After the third year, or maybe fourth year, it’s getting really sadder and sadder, and you get depressed and feel sad (about) not seeing your friends or family.”
Dowran said he’s thankful for the opportunities modern technologies such as Skype give him to be able to see his relatives, but they’re no substitute for physical contact.
Working to support students
Afshin Marashi is the director of the OU Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Persian Gulf Studies, which he said organizes all of the programs that relate to Iranian studies — teaching classes and sponsoring research, among other things. He said OU has traditionally been a hub for Iranian students.
“For decades — going back to the 1950s — there were thousands and thousands of Iranians that would come to OU for their higher education,” Marashi said. “Today, I think we still have maybe a few hundred, but that number has really dwindled and declined, largely because of some of these problems that are relating to … the politics of this.”
Marashi said Iranian students that want to study in the U.S. have struggled to do so because of the political tension between the two countries.
On Jan. 3, Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi military commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a U.S. air strike that was later revealed to have been authorized by Trump. The air strike escalated American-Iranian tension, as several Iranian leaders pledged revenge for the death of Soleimani.
Another source of tension between the two countries has been the series of sanctions imposed by the U.S. onto Iran. The first U.S. sanctions on Iran were introduced in 1979 as a result of Iranian students storming the U.S. embassy in Tehran and taking diplomats hostage, and these sanctions have been enforced — and occasionally expanded — since.
“Iranian students have become innocent bystanders that have become victimized in this U.S.-Iranian political conflict,” Marashi said. “That’s just really tragic and really sad because Iranians and Iranian students who come to the United States don’t have anything to do with politics. And they’re here for education, to develop their skills, to become contributors to the enterprise of scholarship — a very kind of noble cause.”
To preserve this history of OU as a “destination for Iranian students,” Marashi said the Farzaneh Family Center expanded scholarships available for Iranian students in the midst of the political tension, and donors have helped the center raise more than $50,000 so far.
Marashi said the scholarships were expanded to counteract some of the financial burdens, like work restrictions, faced by Iranian students due to the travel ban and sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, even if they’re able to obtain a student visa and enroll in classes at OU. He said student visas are single entry visas, which require them to stay in the country until they finish their education.
Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said he and his wife have single entry visas, and his inability to travel back to Iran has created emotional and psychological strains on his family. They have been in Oklahoma since 2017, but they have lived in the U.S. since 2015, and they haven’t been able to return to Iran since.
“After (the) Trump administration, we have heard from many students that they had problems with getting visas, so because of that we haven’t been able to go to our country and see our relatives, friends and family,” Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said.
He said some non-Iranians don’t know about the travel ban or are unaware of its effects on international students.
“Sometimes we think that it’s not a problem for many U.S. people, it’s just a travel ban for a few countries, and it doesn’t affect people’s lives in the U.S., and many people don’t know about this situation,” Mohammadizadeh Khoshroo said.
He said non-Iranians learning more about the ban and uniting against it would mean a lot to the Iranian community.
Dowran said he’s received kind words and emotional support from university administrators, but that there’s not much the university can actually do to help Iranians. But he said that OU leaders can be a voice supporting Iranians and try to help other people sympathize with them.
“Whenever any travel ban (expansions) have been (implemented), they have sent a mass (email) to international (students), especially Iranians, and they’ve been showing support … so this is heartwarming, and this is good,” Dowran said.
‘We should welcome them’
Marashi said individual administrators at OU have spoken up against the travel ban, but he’d like to see more done.
“I’d actually like to see … interim President (Joseph) Harroz make a statement or … meet with the Iranian Student Association,” Marashi said. “I think that would be a really important gesture for the president to make because it should be a high priority.”
In an email, interim Dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies Mitchell Smith said his college, along with the college’s International Student Services and Dean of Students David Surratt, sent a message to Iranian students that addressed increased international tension.
The message mentioned the recent crash of flight PS752 in Tehran, adding that increased tension between the U.S. and Iran might be a stressor for Iranian students.
According to the email, Smith and Surratt encouraged Iranian students to visit University Counseling Center if needed, adding that International Student Services, the College of International Studies, and Student Affairs are there to support students in any way they can.
Smith said in the email that College of International Studies Associate Dean for Student Affairs Rebecca Cruise attended the vigil for the victims of flight PS752 held by the Iranian Student Association in January.
Marashi said Iranian students are a part of OU, and he hopes non-Iranian members of the OU community make an effort to sympathize with Iranian students.
“(Iranians) at OU are your friends, your neighbors, your classmates, your professors,” Marashi said. “They’re part of the community, so we should welcome them. We should sort of go out of our way to show our solidarity with them, especially at a time like this because they’re Sooners like the rest of us.”
He also said he doesn’t think Iranian students should feel afraid on OU’s campus.
“OU has a long history of welcoming Iranians … to the university,” Marashi said. “And there’s a lot of very good people at OU that are doing everything they can to preserve that, and that certainly includes the faculty here at the Iran Center, members of the OU administration. There’s a lot of people here that will support Iranian students and stand in solidarity with them.”
