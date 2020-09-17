You have permission to edit this article.
Interim Provost Jill Irvine sends an email to OU faculty containing survey regarding extended winter break

Empty campus

The empty OU campus on the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Interim Provost Jill Irvine sent an email on Sept. 17 with a survey regarding an extended winter break in exchange for skipping spring break. 

To prepare for the challenges the pandemic may present in the spring semester, OU is considering adding a week onto the end of winter break in January rather than having a week in March for spring break. This would move the first day of classes to Jan. 25 instead of the current start date of Jan. 19. 

According to the email sent out by Irvine, rescheduling the semester so that spring break is skipped would “help reduce travel and transmission” of COVID-19 in the Norman community. 

The survey seeking input on this plan was attached in an email to the OU faculty and must be completed by Sept. 23. It includes the options to either keep the schedule as is or to add the extra week at the end of January. 

