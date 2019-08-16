You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz to address incoming freshmen at welcome ceremony

  • Updated
  • 2
  • 1 min to read
Joe Harroz (copy)

Interim OU President Joe Harroz serves food at Sooner Orientation Weekend Aug. 15.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU will hold its Class of 2023 Welcome Ceremony Aug. 18, where Interim OU President Joseph Harroz and other university leaders will address the incoming freshman class.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial stadium, according to a university press release. Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt and Student Government Association President Adran Gibbs will also speak at the event.

Prior to the official ceremony, the Class of 2023 Kick-Off will start at 6:30, where incoming freshman will take a class photo on Owen Field and meet the university mascots with free food provided.

According to the release, Harroz will announce the “record-setting” enrollment numbers of OU’s Class of 2023 and provide details on the university’s marketing campaign for the upcoming academic year.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments