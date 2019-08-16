Interim OU President Joseph Harroz to address incoming freshmen at welcome ceremony

OU will hold its Class of 2023 Welcome Ceremony Aug. 18, where Interim OU President Joseph Harroz and other university leaders will address the incoming freshman class.
The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial stadium, according to a university press release. Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt and Student Government Association President Adran Gibbs will also speak at the event.
Prior to the official ceremony, the Class of 2023 Kick-Off will start at 6:30, where incoming freshman will take a class photo on Owen Field and meet the university mascots with free food provided.
According to the release, Harroz will announce the “record-setting” enrollment numbers of OU’s Class of 2023 and provide details on the university’s marketing campaign for the upcoming academic year.
So the school year is not opening with an academic convocation anymore? Welcoming new students at the football stadium so they can meet the sports mascots rather than see the faculty is very telling...and depressing.
