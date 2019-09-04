Interim OU President Joseph Harroz praises university successes

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz released a letter Tuesday discussing recent university successes, including OU Medicine’s ranking as the No. 1 hospital system in Oklahoma.
Harroz wrote that new full-time additions are being made to the Norman campus faculty. He also wrote that the 2018-19 academic year was a record year for research funding and grants for the Norman campus.
Harroz wrote that U.S. News and World Report ranked OU Medicine No. 1 in the state for 2019–20. The same report also ranked OU’s Stephenson Cancer Center as Top 50 in the nation.
According to the email, the Stephenson Cancer Center also recently received National Cancer Institute designation, placing it among the top 2 percent of cancer centers in the country.
The class of 2023 is the largest incoming freshman class in OU history, Harroz wrote, calling it one of the most “academically qualified classes.”
“We are committed to continuing our impressive trajectory, dreaming big, and imagining the possibilities,” Harroz wrote. “I am thrilled to see what lies ahead.”
