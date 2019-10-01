Interim OU President Joseph Harroz meets with Oklahoma's secretary of tourism, branding

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell met with interim OU President Joseph Harroz on Monday to discuss future plans for how the state can work with the university on tourism.
Pinnell serves as the secretary of tourism and branding for the state of Oklahoma, and his meeting with Harroz focused on the economic aspect of tourism in the state, said OU Executive Director of Government Affairs John Woods.
Great having @LtGovPinnell to @UofOklahoma Norman campus today. Lt Gov working hard to promote our state assets including @SamNobleMuseum and @CarlAlbertCtr. pic.twitter.com/ofMZRyry6l— John Woods (@jwoods75) September 30, 2019
“(OU can) help individuals (from Pinnell’s office) understand some of the assets that (OU has) that appeal to business travelers, to in-state tourists (and) out-of-state tourists,” Woods said.
Athletics, the Sam Noble Museum of History and professional conferences bring tourism to OU, among other things, Woods said.
Pinnell also discussed his plans to make Oklahoma more attractive through branding and new tourism opportunities, Woods said, which would also increase attention for potential students, faculty and staff.
The meeting between Harroz and Pinnell was a good opportunity for both parties, Woods said.
“It’s all about opening lines of communication,” Woods said. “I think it was a great opportunity for (Pinnell) and (Harroz) to meet to discuss and learn more about OU. Building those relationships are critical for our institution to work with both the legislature, the governor — those that have a direct impact on the work we do.”
