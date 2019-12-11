You are the owner of this article.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz intends to be candidate for permanent presidency

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz in his office at Evans Hall Dec. 11.

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz told The Daily he intends to be a candidate for the permanent presidency once a search commences next year.

Harroz was appointed to the interim position in May by the OU Board of Regents just days after the resignation of former OU President James Gallogly. His appointment was to serve in the interim for at least 15 months until a permanent president is selected, and the regents also voted for Harroz to be eligible for consideration for the position.

Though the Board of Regents has not yet laid out the process for the selection of the next president, Harroz said the 15-month term of the interim helped to give running room for the university to make change and build a strategy following a “choppy” environment.

Harroz will be interim president while the search is conducted, but he said the regents will be the ones to determine how the board manages their relationship with the acting president while the search is ongoing. 

“I've enjoyed it more than I thought I would. It's busier than I thought it’d be — I thought it’d be pretty busy,” Harroz said. “So far, and it's early, I'm enjoying it. I really love the work. I see what's ahead for us. And if (the regents) put in place a process today, I certainly would. And so we'll see what they decide to do.”

