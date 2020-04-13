Interim OU President Joseph Harroz discusses possible furloughs, continued online classes through spring 2021 during Faculty Senate meeting

During the April 13 Faculty Senate meeting, interim OU President Joseph Harroz discussed COVID-19’s impact on the university, including the possibility of furloughs and continued online learning through spring 2021.
Harroz told faculty during the meeting that the university is preparing for three different potential scenarios for classes in the 2020-2021 academic year, including a scenario in which the entire academic year could be online. Harroz also said furloughs would be considered, as he said such actions would be helpful for the university’s financial situation.
“Furloughs (at the) Norman campus, for every day when we're all here, pick up $2 million a day,” Harroz said. “That is the quickest and cleanest way to help pick up funding and then have it restored at a future date and state. It also engages in shared sacrifice.”
Harroz did not clarify when decisions would be made on furloughs, or which university employees would be impacted by such a decision, but added that such considerations are factoring in the effects on employees.
“Now, among the lowest paid, obviously there is a regressive component to this,” Harroz said. “So while it's still a number of days and therefore a percentage of your overall salary for the year, the question we discussed was, is there a way for those lowest paid, if we are doing this, to try and mitigate the regressive aspect of that? We didn't cover it in detail."
On the financial impact the pandemic has had on OU, Harroz told faculty that the university could see an economic impact of at least 5 percent of its budget, which would be around $50 million, but he believes it may exceed that projection.
“Let's say there's a 10 percent impact over the next 12 months,” Harroz said. “So $100 million. How do you handle that? And part of the answer is you use reserves. Part of the answer is you have to find cost-cutting ... you can't patch it all with spending reserves because there's not enough reserves to do that.”
Though the university has currently moved all in-person classes online through July 31, Harroz said the university is preparing for the potential of keeping classes online into the new academic year.
“One is a scenario where we start back up in the fall (with in-person classes),” Harroz said. “And we ask, what are the changes that will be occurring then? The second is, what if we are not in person at all for the first semester? Three is, what if we miss the entire year from being in person? Of course, there are permutations of each of these.”
Harroz said he and his team understand there are dates that the decision about classes moving forward must meet to be fair to the students, but the data collected right now is not substantial enough to make accurate decisions.
“The best approach right now, we think, is to try and go through the most plausible scenarios and have a game plan for each to move from immediate crisis management, which was a raft of cancellations to a more constructive process of trying to plan out the various scenarios and try and use the best data we can have,” Harroz said.
Harroz mentioned that many plans are currently up in the air right now, with questions regarding the resumption of campus operations, student living, university events and athletics, among other things, at the forefront.
Financially, the university currently has roughly a billion-dollar operating budget for the Norman campus, with tuition and fees making up $350 million.
“A lot of information is being worked on about what student behavior will be, both in the ... entering class of 2024, also the retention of students,” Harroz said.
Harroz said many preliminary assumptions project that there will be a 10 percent reduction in students across the nation, with the assumption of a 10 percent or greater decrease in net revenue due to the economic impact.
The university has increased the waiver budget, Harroz said, because the university predicts that it will cost more to get students in because of the impact on the economy.
Harroz said the university is also concentrating on areas they can improve on through the pandemic.
“We know we're going to get through this,” Harroz said. “We know it will be a challenge, and we hope that we can (measure up). And to me, I think the ultimate test about whether or not we measure up to this challenge is whether we can actually not just get through it, but emerge better than we otherwise would have been.”
I am a parent of an OU student, and I find the statements made by Interim President Harroz insulting and troubling. Harroz is apparently more concerned about finding a way to save a buck than worried about the investment we make in OU for our students. He mentions, almost in passing, that retention of students is being considered, but that's it. Herroz predicts there may be a loss of about 10 per cent of students because of this virus crisis, but I would predict the number of students who dump OU will rise exponentially if Herroz chooses to continue online classes for the entire 2020-21 school year. He is using the guise of student safety to save his budget. There is no real substitution for in-person campus classes and labs, that much we have already learned in this stay at home online experience. I understand the necessity of classes online if there is a real virus crisis danger and the President of the United States orders us all to stay home. But, there is no such order in place and not likely to be by the fall. This kind of talk by Herroz reveals the underbelly of OU's finances and the dark lack of concern for our students educational investments by this interim president. May he be replaced by a real president before the damage is done.
