Interim OU President Joseph Harroz announces OU Global will rebrand to OU Online

OU’s new online initiative, OU Global, will continue under a new name — OU Online.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz released a letter Monday describing progress on the initiative so far, which former Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education Dean Gregg Garn has been working on for the past five months.
In the original announcement in September, Harroz said Garn would step away from his position as dean for five months and then report back to the committee working to increase OU’s online programs.
“This project, led by Dr. Gregg Garn, centers on the democratization of education,” Harroz wrote. “We see online education as a true fulfillment of our public mission, to make an OU degree accessible to as many people as possible.”
Harroz wrote that more than 125 hours of discussions and focus groups were held including members of all three OU campuses, 25 academic programs, nine administrative departments, the faculty and staff senates, faculty representatives, and dean councils from each campus, along with a student survey targeted toward online graduate students.
“Our initial analysis revealed an undeniable message: online education must be an essential component of our portfolio of degree and certificate offerings,” Harroz wrote. “The emergence of new technologies has, in many ways, disrupted the very fabric of learning. We have a tremendous opportunity to embrace this disruption and emerge as leaders in the online education space.”
The email linked to a website answering many questions about the initiative. According to the site, the program’s goals include increased online programs and enrollment.
“OU Online’s goals are by 2025 to increase graduate online program offerings at the University from 30 programs to 50 programs, and to grow our number of online students from our current enrollment of 1,200 students to 6,000 students,” according to the site. “As we work toward achieving these goals, we acknowledge that faculty support and development must be increased, and quality standards must be created and enforced.”
According to the site, existing online programs will gain additional support from OU Online.
“Through OU Online, programs will have access to expertise and assistance in areas specific to their needs,” stated one section of the site, “such as course development, quality assessments, faculty development, program operations, student retention support, and recruitment.”
OU Online will focus primarily on graduate programs and attempt to recruit in-state and regional students, according to the site.
Elsmere Education, a company that partners with colleges and universities to research, develop, launch, and market in-demand graduate programs, according to its website, has an annual contract with OU to help with online programs. The company will focus primarily on recruitment, marketing, support for students and faculty, and student retention for our online programs, according to the OU Online website.
Elsmere has worked with OU for online programs previously, including programs with the OU College of Law as far back as 2015.
In the email, Harroz wrote that Garn will continue to lead OU Online, and that the administration hopes to present a full proposal for OU Online to the OU Board of Regents this spring.
“OU Online will define the structure, build the culture, and improve the efficiency of OU colleges launching new graduate programs while enhancing the quality of our current programming,” Harroz wrote. “By unifying our efforts, we can serve a new, more diverse segment of students and become the clear regional leader for high quality online learning at the graduate level.”
