'I feel it is vital to be accessible to the public': Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason to host quarterly town hall meetings

Cleveland County Sheriff School Resource Officer vehicle

A Cleveland County Sheriff School Resource Officer vehicle on Oct. 15.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason announced he will be hosting quarterly town hall meetings starting this month in an effort to increase transparency. 

The first meeting will be Mar. 27 at the Noble Assembly of God Church, 100 Post Oak Rd in Noble, according to a press release. 

“As an elected county official, I want to be accessible and plan to meet with our residents regularly in various locations throughout the county,” Amason wrote in the release. “We will provide updates on what we’re doing at the sheriff’s office, but we’ll also give people the chance to ask questions and voice concerns.”

A former commander in the Norman Police Department’s investigations division, Amason won the election for sheriff last year with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

In an email to The Daily, Amason wrote although Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputies routinely meet with a “variety” of homeowners associations and neighborhood groups, he wants to “reach out to a broader spectrum of the community.”

“The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has gone through transitions in leadership since 2017, and while those changes have been positive, as a new sheriff, I feel it is vital to be accessible to the public,” Amason wrote. “I wanted people to attend in person and meet with me face-to-face.” 

Amason wrote in the email the meetings will be held in various areas throughout Cleveland County so “any interested member of the public” may meet with him and his executive leadership team. 

“Building relationships with the people we serve will make us more effective,” Amason wrote in the release. “Together, we can continue to improve the quality of our service to the people who have entrusted us with their protection.”

Alexia Aston joined The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter. Alexia is a journalism major from Clinton, Oklahoma.

