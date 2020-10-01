'I don't think it was presidential': OU community members reflect on Trump, Biden debate

Some OU community members described the Sept. 29 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden as a “hectic” affair.
OK Votes held a “non-partisan” virtual watch party moderated by Michael Crespin, director and curator of the Carl Albert Center and OU political science professor. The event featured commentary by Keith Gaddie, OU political science professor, executive faculty fellow and senior fellow of Headington College, as well as Jennifer Kerns, who conducted research for one of the 2016 presidential debates and is the current radio show host for “All American Radio with Jennifer Kerns.”
In an interview with The Daily, Crespin said the event hosted about 140 viewers, who discussed the debate in Zoom’s chat feature and participated in polls throughout the watch party.
“It was unique,” Crespin said. “I don’t think we’ve seen any debates like that. I think the candidates constantly talked over each other, they interrupted each other, they moved off the topics, I think they were calling each other names at times. I’d say, I don’t think it was presidential.”
Anna Hayes said she thought the moderator Chris Wallace had a hard time moderating the event.
In an interview with The Daily, OU College Democrats president Anna Hayes agreed with Crespin.
“Obviously, there was just a lot of shouting.” Hayes said. “To be quite frank, the moderator didn’t really moderate very much.”
The Chair of OU College Republicans Joseph Howard said he shared similar beliefs in regard to the handling and performance of the candidates.
“It was a hectic debate, it was a crazy debate,” Howard said in an interview with The Daily. “I would say the country was not very well served by the debate.”
In an attempt to minimize the amount of disruption and rule-breaking for remaining debates, the Commission on Presidential Debates is looking at controlling the two candidates' microphones according to “an informed source” at CBS News.
"The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night's debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the CPD wrote in a statement.
In a statement made by Biden, he said he was open to changes for the next debate.
"I just hope there's a way in which the debate commission can control the ability of us to answer the question without interruption. I'm not going to speculate on what happens in the second or third debate," Biden said.
However, Trump opposed these changes and said he was “satisfied” with the debate set up.
According to a statement by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump "wants to debate, he plans on being at the debate, but he wants the rules to be fair and wants a fair exchange and doesn’t want rules that cover for a certain candidate’s inability to perform well."
Both Hayes and Howard said there were very “important” takeaways and major points from the candidates representing their respective parties as well as the opposition.
“I think the most important (takeaways), two (are) that Trump refused to denounce white supremacy, and he refused to tell white supremacists that they needed to stand down,” Hayes said. “The other significant takeaway, I think, is that Trump refused to commit to a democratic transition in the event that he loses the election.”
Howard said Trump was especially disruptive during the debate.
“(Trump) was very aggressive, very belligerent, to the point of almost being the caricature of himself,” Howard said. “Everybody looks at President Trump as saying ‘He’s a fighter, he's a disrupter,’ well, it’s like he took that and timesed it by 100 at the debate.”
Hayes said she had a more positive perspective regarding Biden’s debate performance, specifically his efforts to convey his overall message.
“Something else that I really personally appreciated, is even when the yelling was kind of getting out of control,” Hayes said. “Biden took the time to look at the camera and talk to the audience and really try to reinforce his message, try to speak clearly, be clear about his policies even, despite the craziness that was happening on stage.”
Howard said he was more critical of the actual content of Biden’s message rather than the manner in which he conveyed it.
“Vice President Biden offered no clear vision for the country; no clear policies,” Howard said. “He waffled back and forth on certain things.”
Hayes said it’s important to research due to the “incredible amount of false information shared” within the debate.
“Regardless of what your partisan leaning is, regardless of who you’re planning to vote for, I think this made it overwhelmingly clear that as voters and as members of the American population, we need to do our own research and fact-checking,” Hayes said. “We simply are not going to be able to get correct information, which informs our vote choice, unless we do the research independently.”
