How will OU's search for new senior vice president, provost compare to other universities?

OU will begin a search to fill Kyle Harper’s position after he stepped down Wednesday as OU’s Senior Vice President and Provost.
As the OU Board of Regents looks to fill the Senior Vice President and Provost position, The Daily looked at similar job listings from other universities and what they look for in candidates.
Harper’s resignation has been long-awaited by the OU Black Emergency Response Team since February when it held a sit-in and presented Harper’s resignation on a list of demands to the university. Harper will return to his previous position on the faculty upon resignation.
Claremont University in California said it requires a Vice President who “encourages (the) inclusion of diverse populations.” Long Island University in New York also requires someone who “values global diversity, and the promotion of free expression as critical to excellence in education, research, and service endeavors.”
A Collin College job listing in Texas said, “The successful candidate will be an extraordinary and talented leader who desires to use her/his talents to make a real difference as Vice President/Provost within a high-performing, high-growth community college.”
The listing said the ideal candidate should promote academic excellence, creativity, leadership, cooperation, teamwork and accountability throughout the campus. The provost also supervises and oversees the work of campus deans, executive deans and directors.
OU will begin their nationwide search to fill this position after July 1, when Harper officially concludes his tenure as provost.
