How to register to vote: Oklahoma primary registration deadline ends today

Friday is the last day to register to vote in Oklahoma for the March 3 primary election, as well as to update or change voter registration for the primary.
The state’s primary elections are held to determine which nominees from each party will appear as that party’s candidate on the general election ballot.
The Oklahoma primary elections are closed, which means that voters registered in a certain party can only vote for that party’s nominees, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board website. Voters who are registered as independent cannot vote for a partisan candidate in the primary election without registering with the party for the primary.
Eleven Democratic candidates will appear on the Oklahoma Democratic primary ballot, according to the election board’s website. Five Republican candidates, as well as President Donald Trump, will be featured on the Oklahoma Republican ballot.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board website, Oklahoma residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old, or who meet the age requirement to pre-register, can register to vote in Oklahoma.
To register to vote, Oklahoma residents must fill out a voter registration application and mail the application to the State Election Board, according to the election board’s website.
Once registered, voters will receive a voter identification card that lists their name, address, political party and polling place for their voting precinct, according to the election board’s website. But beside their voter registration card, voters can also vote using an ID issued by the federal or state government, or a federally recognized tribal government.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3, according to the election board’s website.
