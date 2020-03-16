You are the owner of this article.
How OU's coronavirus closure will impact campus services

Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

OU announced yesterday that a member of the Norman campus tested positive for the coronavirus and that the university would send home "non-essential" employees for the week. 

What will this mean for campus? According to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, essential services fall under the categories of "health, safety and welfare" on campus. For example, Goddard Health Center and OU Health Services plan to remain open. 

"During campus emergencies, essential services personnel will be required to provide continued support to maintain OU properties and services to the campus community," Keith said. "These services may also vary depending on the specific emergency or event."

Keith said the following services would have varied staffing levels, but that the following departments may still be offering some services: 

University Police

Emergency Operations Personnel

Campus Safety

Environmental Health and Safety

Facilities Services/Heating Plant

Housing & Residence Life

Food Services

Health Services (medical and psychological support)

Student and Campus Life

University Mail Services

Financial Services (i.e. HR, payroll, purchasing)

Marketing and Communications

Information Technology

Fitness and Recreation

Additionally, the following on-campus services have announced on Twitter that they will be closed or have their hours impacted. 

The Residential Colleges' dining areas will be open all week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Flying Cow Cafe in the National Weather Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other campus restaurants will be closed. 

Sarkeys Fitness Center will close during OU's "essential operation" period, as well as the Murray Case Sells Swim Complex, until March 23. 

