How OU's coronavirus closure will impact campus services

OU announced yesterday that a member of the Norman campus tested positive for the coronavirus and that the university would send home "non-essential" employees for the week.
What will this mean for campus? According to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, essential services fall under the categories of "health, safety and welfare" on campus. For example, Goddard Health Center and OU Health Services plan to remain open.
"During campus emergencies, essential services personnel will be required to provide continued support to maintain OU properties and services to the campus community," Keith said. "These services may also vary depending on the specific emergency or event."
Keith said the following services would have varied staffing levels, but that the following departments may still be offering some services:
University Police
Emergency Operations Personnel
Campus Safety
Environmental Health and Safety
Facilities Services/Heating Plant
Housing & Residence Life
Food Services
Health Services (medical and psychological support)
Student and Campus Life
University Mail Services
Financial Services (i.e. HR, payroll, purchasing)
Marketing and Communications
Information Technology
Fitness and Recreation
Additionally, the following on-campus services have announced on Twitter that they will be closed or have their hours impacted.
The Residential Colleges' dining areas will be open all week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Flying Cow Cafe in the National Weather Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other campus restaurants will be closed.
Updated Spring Break Campus Dining Hours:Residential Colleges: Monday, 3/16 - Sunday, 3/22 (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)Flying Cow Cafe: Monday, 3/16 - Friday, 3/20 (7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.)All other restaurants will be closed. https://t.co/XDm0DjYR9h— OU Campus Dining (@OUCampusDining) March 16, 2020
Sarkeys Fitness Center will close during OU's "essential operation" period, as well as the Murray Case Sells Swim Complex, until March 23.
Due to the latest coronavirus/COVID-19 updates and campus closure, OU Fit+Rec, including the Sarkeys Fitness Center and Murray Case Sells Swim Complex, will close until Mon., Mar 23 out of an abundance of caution. Continue to watch https://t.co/CGg5mz3vkC for additional info.— OUFitandRec (@OUFitandRec) March 16, 2020
