Housing Center Student Association tweets statement in support of OU community, Black Emergency Response Team for sit-in

The Housing Center Student Association tweeted a statement in support of the OU black community and OU’s Black Emergency Response Team.
In the statement, the association said it acknowledges that the racist incidents on campus “are not isolated and have been part of a larger pattern,” and that the pattern is “unacceptable,” and it is proud of the community for taking a stand.
“HCSA seeks to make housing a home for everyone on campus, and when members of our community hurt, we all hurt,” the association said in the statement.
The association also encouraged members of the OU community to be aware of what is going on, and the impacts words and actions have, according to the statement. The association also encouraged members of the OU community to follow along with coverage of the sit-in on BERT’s Twitter with The Daily.
“Ignorant, offensive, racist language and actions have no place in this community, which we unfortunately must reaffirm,” the association said in the statement. “We support the Black Emergency Response Team and are proud to have members of our community taking a stand against injustice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.