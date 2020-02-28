You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Housing Center Student Association tweets statement in support of OU community, Black Emergency Response Team for sit-in

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
housing center student association

The Housing Center Student Association tweeted a statement in support of the OU community and the Black Emergency Response Team's sit-in at Evans Hall.

 via the Housing Center Student Association website

The Housing Center Student Association tweeted a statement in support of the OU black community and OU’s Black Emergency Response Team.

In the statement, the association said it acknowledges that the racist incidents on campus “are not isolated and have been part of a larger pattern,” and that the pattern is “unacceptable,” and it is proud of the community for taking a stand. 

“HCSA seeks to make housing a home for everyone on campus, and when members of our community hurt, we all hurt,” the association said in the statement.

The association also encouraged members of the OU community to be aware of what is going on, and the impacts words and actions have, according to the statement. The association also encouraged members of the OU community to follow along with coverage of the sit-in on BERT’s Twitter with The Daily.

“Ignorant, offensive, racist language and actions have no place in this community, which we unfortunately must reaffirm,” the association said in the statement. “We support the Black Emergency Response Team and are proud to have members of our community taking a stand against injustice.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments