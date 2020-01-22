House resolution proposes renaming Oklahoma City post office in honor of OU alumna Clara Luper

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kendra Horn (copy) (copy)

Congresswoman Kendra Horn of Oklahoma's fifth district delivers a speech after swearing her oath of service Jan. 12, 2019. 

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Rep. Kendra Horn introduced a bill Tuesday that would rename a downtown post office in honor of civil rights leader Clara Luper. 

Luper received her master’s in history education from OU in 1951 and led her students in the historic sit-in at Katz Drug Store in Oklahoma City, which is near the Oklahoma City Downtown Post Office, according to a press release.

Horn introduced House resolution 5597 to rename Oklahoma City’s Downtown Post Office to Clara Luper Post Office. The resolution is cosponsored by the entire Oklahoma congressional delegation in the House of Representatives, according to the release.

“Oklahoma City was ground zero for America’s civil rights movement," Horn said in the release. "We need to share that proud history and to make sure that the story of the historic sit-in movement led by Clara Luper and the NAACP Youth Council is never lost.” 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments