House resolution proposes renaming Oklahoma City post office in honor of OU alumna Clara Luper

Rep. Kendra Horn introduced a bill Tuesday that would rename a downtown post office in honor of civil rights leader Clara Luper.
Luper received her master’s in history education from OU in 1951 and led her students in the historic sit-in at Katz Drug Store in Oklahoma City, which is near the Oklahoma City Downtown Post Office, according to a press release.
Horn introduced House resolution 5597 to rename Oklahoma City’s Downtown Post Office to Clara Luper Post Office. The resolution is cosponsored by the entire Oklahoma congressional delegation in the House of Representatives, according to the release.
“Oklahoma City was ground zero for America’s civil rights movement," Horn said in the release. "We need to share that proud history and to make sure that the story of the historic sit-in movement led by Clara Luper and the NAACP Youth Council is never lost.”
