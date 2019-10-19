You are the owner of this article.
Homecoming royalty announced at halftime of football game against West Virginia

Marc LaManque and Chika Nwanebu

Entrepreneurship senior Marc LaManque and psychology pre-med senior Chika Nwanebu are crowned homecoming royalty during halftime of the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

2019 homecoming royalty was announced during halftime of OU's football game against West Virginia.

Entrepreneurship senior Marc LaManque and psychology pre-med senior Chika Nwanebu were named homecoming royalty.

Besides LaManque and Nwanebu, the homecoming court included Student Government Association president Adran Gibbs, Black Emergency Response Team recruitment director Destinee Dickson, BERT co-director Miles Francisco, engineering senior Carlos Regalado, letters and biology senior Muneeb Ata, Gender and Equality Center violence-prevention intern Leanne Ho and chemical biosciences senior Chris Loerke. 

