Headington College hosts series of free Italian American movie screenings, discussions

Headington College is hosting a series of movies to celebrate Italian American cinema starting Wednesday.
The first movie shown will be “The Untouchables,” at 6 p.m. in the private dining room in Headington College, said Julia Ehrhardt, the event coordinator. A complimentary dinner will be provided.
Students will be able to vote on the movies that will be shown at future screenings, Ehrhardt said. Screenings are currently scheduled for Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 11, March 25, April 8 and April 22.
“I hope they understand the vast community — vast contributions — that Italian Americans have made directly as producers and actors in American film and beyond,” Ehrhardt said. “It's really a shame that most people only know about mob movies.”
