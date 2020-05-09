Harroz named 15th OU president: Twitter reacts to announcement

Faculty, staff, alumni, students and colleagues reacted to the announcement of the selection of Joe Harroz as permanent president.
Closed door deals continue at the University of Oklahoma. https://t.co/AdgTFnurWr— Suzette Grillot (@suzettegrillot) May 9, 2020
Congrats, Joe!Though I am disappointed that my application was not considered and this does put a considerable damper on my post grad plans... https://t.co/QwXRFHfVDS— Muneeb Ata (@MuneebAta) May 9, 2020
GO JOE!!! https://t.co/w9pUV3SHZD— henn (@okhippiehen) May 9, 2020
Today the OU board of regents named Interim President Joe Harroz as the 15th President to the University of Oklahoma. I have seen first hand his steady leadership over and couldn’t be more proud to work for OU with Joe Harroz at the helm. Live on, University. Boomer! #OUDNA— John Woods (@jwoods75) May 9, 2020
Excited to have President Joe Harroz lead this great University for many years to come! https://t.co/yErJqqlqbd— Skip Johnson (@CoachJohnsonOU) May 9, 2020
President Harroz. He earned it. #GoJoe https://t.co/wGXDnHOnOk— DrMCar (@DrMCar) May 9, 2020
A fantastic choice. https://t.co/3fxMLjXAvD— C. Renzi Stone (@renzistone33) May 9, 2020
