Harroz named 15th OU president: Athletic Director Joe Castiglione commends regents' selection

Athletic Director Joe Castiglione walks into the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

OU Athletic Director and Vice President Joe Castiglione released the following statement regarding Joseph Harroz’s appointment to the full-time OU presidency  on Saturday: 

“This a great day for the University of Oklahoma, but as great as it is, the days ahead of us are even more exciting thanks to the decision made by our Board of Regents. Joe Harroz is a bright, visionary and transformational leader. His appointment to the presidency at OU could not have come at a better time. He has served admirably in a number of important, high-level positions on our campus and has an unmatched understanding of our university. We have great confidence in his leadership and are anxious to support him and his staff in every way. On a personal level, I could not be happier for Joe. I have worked closely with him since I arrived on campus and count him not only as a very good friend, but also as a highly valued and respected colleague.”

Former OU football coach Bob Stoops was also present at the announcement.

