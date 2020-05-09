Harroz named 15th OU president: Athletic Director Joe Castiglione commends regents' selection

OU Athletic Director and Vice President Joe Castiglione released the following statement regarding Joseph Harroz’s appointment to the full-time OU presidency on Saturday:
“This a great day for the University of Oklahoma, but as great as it is, the days ahead of us are even more exciting thanks to the decision made by our Board of Regents. Joe Harroz is a bright, visionary and transformational leader. His appointment to the presidency at OU could not have come at a better time. He has served admirably in a number of important, high-level positions on our campus and has an unmatched understanding of our university. We have great confidence in his leadership and are anxious to support him and his staff in every way. On a personal level, I could not be happier for Joe. I have worked closely with him since I arrived on campus and count him not only as a very good friend, but also as a highly valued and respected colleague.”
Former OU football coach Bob Stoops was also present at the announcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.