Harroz announces formation of new online education program

Interim President Harroz speaks to the class of 2023 Aug. 18.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz announced the formation of online education program that will connect all three OU campuses.

The program, called OU Global, will be headed by Rainbolt College of Education Dean Gregg Garn and offer “high-quality graduate programs to adult learners” who cannot physically attend one of the OU campuses, according to an email from the office of the president. 

The university formed a committee that has been working on how to increase OU’s academic offerings through OU Global, and Garn will step out of his position as dean for the next five months to head and report back to the committee. 

“Academic and administrative leaders from all three of our campuses have participated in this initial effort,” Harroz said in the email. “We know the power of online education and the reach of its impact. Seven of our colleges offer a combined twenty-six online degrees. OU Global would build upon our success in this space and would amplify the valuable work we are already accomplishing.”

According to the email, Garn will help with developing the online component of OU Global that they will present to the OU Board of Regents Jan. 17. In his absence, Dr. Stacy Reeder, chair of the Department of Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum, will serve as acting dean.

Garn will conduct a listening tour across all three campuses throughout the end of the calendar year to gather input on OU Global’s structure, then report back to the committee to “provide a formal assessment and recommendation around OU Global, its possible structure within OU, and the impact it could have on our institution in terms of accessibility, reputation, quality of educational offerings, and financial health.”

According to the email, the university will continue to serve online students, students on military bases and work to develop new online programs along with the OU Global project.

“This has the potential to be an incredible opportunity for us to expand our mission and reach more students,” Harroz said in the email. “I am excited about what the future holds for our University.”

 

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

