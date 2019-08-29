You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Great 100 Nurses Foundation recognizes 36 OU Medicine nurses on list of exceptional Oklahoma nurses

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Medical Center (copy) (copy)

The OU Medical Center on March 27.

 provided by OU Medicine

For the second consecutive year, OU Medicine has been recognized for quality in nursing.

The Great 100 Nurses Foundation released its annual list of exceptional nursing professionals across the state in early August, according to a press release, and OU Medicine employees hold 36 of those spots in the 2019 list. OU Medicine was also recognized last year with 32 employees honored by the foundation. 

The foundation, which was founded over 30 years ago, has recognized thousands of nurses for demonstration of concern for humanity, contributions to the profession, and abilities shown in leadership and mentorship, according to the release. 

“OU Medicine promotes a culture where nursing professionals can excel. It is this culture of excellence that ensures high-quality patient care and improves outcomes,” said Cathy Pierce, chief nurse executive for OU Medicine, in the release. “OU Medicine is justifiably proud of its nursing professionals, but it is especially thrilling to congratulate those recognized by the Great 100 Foundation.”

The recognized nurses include OU Medicine employees who work at OU Medical Center, OU Medical Center Edmond, The Children’s Hospital and the OU College of Medicine Department of Neurology. All honorees will be celebrated at the annual Great 100 Oklahoma Nurses event, which will be held in Tulsa on Sept. 23, according to the press release.

The nurses being recognized are the following:

--Jessica Ashworth

--Bryan Barnett

--Kristi Booker

--Debora Brill

--Kimberly Buskirk

--Shari Cathcart

--Juliane Chainakul

--Terry Cox

--Molly Delaney

--Tonia Downing

--Katherine Epsy

--Safia Franks

--Traci Gibson

--Tammy Grammer

--Paula Gullion

--Rachel Holle

--Susan Horton

--Allison Jakus

--Margaret Jones

--Larissa Knippers

--Deborah Koppel

--Bejoy Kurian

--Melinda Laird

--Christopher Mumford

--Janice Newton

--Deborah Parris

--Bonnie Renfro

--Alice Roy

--Sharon Sisson

--Stephanie Smith

--Ashley Smotone

--Sheryl Stewart

--Jenna Taylor

--Mildred Twun

--Tamara Walker

--Bart Wells

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments