Grand jury hears witness testimony in Boren investigation, The Oklahoman reports

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
David Boren (copy) (copy)

Former OU President David Boren at his birthday celebration in April 2018. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

According to a report from The Oklahoman, grand jurors heard testimony about former OU President David Boren on Wednesday, over a year and four months after allegations of sexual misconduct by Boren and former administrator Tripp Hall

In March of 2019, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began serving as the lead agency in the investigation of criminal allegations against Boren and Hall, at the request of OUPD according to a university statement.

Read the full story from The Oklahoman here.

