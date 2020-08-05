Grand jury hears witness testimony in Boren investigation, The Oklahoman reports

According to a report from The Oklahoman, grand jurors heard testimony about former OU President David Boren on Wednesday, over a year and four months after allegations of sexual misconduct by Boren and former administrator Tripp Hall.
In March of 2019, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began serving as the lead agency in the investigation of criminal allegations against Boren and Hall, at the request of OUPD according to a university statement.
Read the full story from The Oklahoman here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.