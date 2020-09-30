Graduation Gear Up allows socially distanced seniors new opportunities to remember graduation

This year's socially-distanced Graduation Gear Up started Tuesday, Sept. 29 and finishes Thursday, Oct. 1 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union ballroom. This year, seniors have the opportunity to walk across the stage in an unconventional way.
“Our main goal was to keep students socially-distanced,” said Julie Foster, event manager for university events.
OU seniors filled out the RSVP form to sign up for 15-minute appointments to maintain social distancing guidelines, according to Foster.
The major difference from this year’s Graduation Gear Up was being able to walk across the stage with their diploma on video.
“From the last graduation in May, what we heard was that students were really let down that they weren’t able to actually walk across a stage,” Foster said. “So we tried to recreate that for the virtual graduation.”
Candid Color Systems are taking videos of the seniors crossing the stage and plan to edit them to create a virtual graduation.
“It will have mp4 clips that have all been merged together to make the ceremony as if they were crossing the stage for real,” said Steve Foisy, director of photography and operational training.
The video clip will be sent to each student after the ceremony to be shared among family members and on social media.
“With an in-person graduation you may not even be able to get this video clip,” Foster said.
Seniors will also have their pictures taken to be included in the virtual ceremony, according to Foster.
After students get their videos and photos taken, they continue downstairs, where they can order class rings, diploma frames and join the OU Alumni Association.
“We usually have all of this crammed in the ballroom,” Foster said. “We’re trying to space everybody out and to make people feel comfortable, where they feel like they can come to experience it in a safe distance.”
