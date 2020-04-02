Gov. Stitt declares statewide health emergency for next 30 days pending legislature confirmation

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday declaring a health emergency across all 77 counties for the next 30 days, pending confirmation from the Oklahoma Legislature.
The declaration of a health emergency, outlined in Executive Order 2020-12, gives Stitt more extensive control to “waive statutory or regulatory requirements as well as the ability to coordinate a cohesive statewide response among city and county health departments,” according to a press release.
“Now is the time to align all public health entities in the state as we work together to prepare for a surge in demand on our hospitals,” Stitt said in the release. “This will allow us to coordinate resources and ensure all Oklahomans have the best access to the medical care they need.”
Further, the declaration gives Stitt the authority to protect first responders by helping them manage their personal protective equipment and allow health care professionals who have left the workforce to rejoin in fighting against COVID-19, according to the release.
To protect first responders, Stitt is loosening restrictions so that first responders will know if the home they are sent to has a resident who has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the names and other identifying information of the patient will still be restricted, according to the release.
“It is so important that our first responders can protect themselves if they are entering a home with a COVID-19 patient,” Stitt said in the release. “Notifying them ahead of their arrival allows them to use their PPE more efficiently.”
The Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Gary Cox was designated by Stitt to be the primary health authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
But the Oklahoma Legislature has to confirm the declaration on the second business day following the date it was issued, according to the release, so Stitt called for a special session on Monday at 8 a.m. at the capitol.
On Wednesday, Stitt announced in a press conference that the Oklahoma State Department of Health would be lifting restrictions on who can be tested for COVID-19, allowing any Oklahomans who are showing systems to be tested.
Stitt also extended his original executive order, which suspends elective surgeries and operations of non-essential businesses that require social gatherings, among other things, to all 77 Oklahoma counties until April 30.
