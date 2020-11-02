Gov. Stitt announces hiring of OU alumnus as special counsel for Native American affairs

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday the hiring of an Oklahoma City attorney and OU alumnus as special counsel for Native American affairs.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Ryan Leonard will assist the governor and his administration on issues concerning the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, through which the Court ruled on the Creek Nation’s jurisdiction within Oklahoma.
“I am excited to assist Gov. Stitt in this important role,” Leonard said in the release. “I look forward to working with all interested parties, including Oklahoma’s tribal partners, as we work toward a positive future for all Oklahomans.”
Among Leonard’s qualifications is his work as an attorney in the Oklahoma City law firm Edinger, Leonard & Blakely, PLLC, according to the release. He served as a state prosecutor in Canadian County and served for four years as a legislative assistant to former U.S. Sen. Don Nickles (R-OK) in Washington, D.C., as his chief aide on Native American affairs.
According to the release, the jurisdictional and other legal issues raised by the McGirt decision are “unprecedented” and will require close cooperation with the Congressional delegation, other state officials and tribal leaders to be resolved.
“The recent McGirt decision creates uncertainty and raises previously uncontemplated jurisdictional issues for the State of Oklahoma," Gov. Stitt said in the release. "Ryan Leonard is an experienced legal advocate and will be an important part of our team as we work collaboratively with our federal, tribal and state partners to provide an environment of fairness, clarity and unity for all Oklahomans.”
