Gov. Kevin Stitt recognizes OU vice president for research and partnerships during address

A recently appointed OU vice president was recognized for his background in university research programs by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt during his State of the State address.
At the beginning of his address, Stitt said OU’s Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia’s hire will boost OU’s research reputation to make it top 10 in the nation. Díaz de la Rubia was chosen for the position on Sept. 9, 2019.
Stitt also acknowledged Díaz de la Rubia’s “impressive background,” as he previously worked as Purdue University’s chief scientific officer and senior vice president of strategic initiatives and worked with Fortune 500 energy and manufacturing companies.
“This past year, the University of Oklahoma not only won its 13th Big 12 football championship — it also won the talent of one of the best researchers in the nation,” Stitt said of Díaz de la Rubia. “Thank you for choosing the best state in the nation to move to and make an impact.”
