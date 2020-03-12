Gov. Kevin Stitt holds conference on coronavirus after three confirmed Oklahoma cases

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held a meeting on the spread of the coronavirus disease in Oklahoma as more cases are confirmed.
There are currently three confirmed cases in Oklahoma, excluding the Utah Jazz players, after a positive test in Jackson County, Commissioner of Health from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Gary Cox said.
Two Utah Jazz players have tested positive for the coronavirus while at the Chesapeake Arena while in Oklahoma City for the Oklahoma CIty Thunder game.
“Currently, Oklahoma has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at this time there is no sign of community spread whatsoever,” Stitt said in the conference. “However, this is the top priority of my administration and we are focused on being proactive in order to protect public health and minimize the risk for Oklahomans.”
Stitt issued called on all Oklahomans to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19, including nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
“Our state is working with our federal, state and local partners in order to respond to any confirmed cases appropriately and swiftly and to ensure information and resources are available for all Oklahomans,” Stitt said in the conference.
This virus is spread through droplets that are coughed or sneezed, but it is not airborne and not easily spread, State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed said in the conference. Those at highest risk are those in close proximity to the virus.
Nearly 100 people have been tested in Oklahoma for COVID-19, Burnsed said in the conference. Individuals with fever, cough and shortness of breath, in addition to recent international travel, are prioritized for testing.
The state has been recommended to not close down schools, but will continue to monitor the spread of the virus, Stitt said in the conference.
According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.
Illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, according to the WHO. But it can cause serious illness — about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.
Updates on the coronavirus can be found here.
