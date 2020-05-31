You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Kevin Stitt distinguishes between peaceful demonstration and 'criminal activity' in statement

Governor Kevin Stitt at a press conference March 1, 2019, at the Oklahoma City Capitol.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a Sunday afternoon Facebook post that “Oklahomans stand together for justice,” but added that peaceful demonstration is different from “criminal activity.” 

The post came shortly before a Sunday afternoon Black Lives Matter rally. In it, Stitt said that, like many Oklahomans, he’s “thankful the Minneapolis police officer is being held accountable for the senseless death of George Floyd.” 

“As Oklahomans let their voices be heard, know that I will protect and support your right for peaceful demonstration,” Stitt said in the post. “Also know this is different from acting out in a way that is violent and damaging property — the State will also support local law enforcement who are respectfully working to stop criminal activity.” 

While most protesters remained peaceful in a Black Lives Matter march held in Oklahoma City Saturday, a handful of attendees pushed for violence and vandalized some nearby businesses, according to a NonDoc report

“What’s happening tonight — damage to small businesses, damage to public property — that is unacceptable,” OKC Mayor David Holt said in a live interview broadcast on News 9. “(This rally) was organized by people we don’t know, and that caused concern all day long.”

In the post, Stitt called on Oklahomans to “demonstrate the Oklahoma standard” by listening to those who are hurting, uniting to create change that makes a better future for everyone, and by being respectful of each other, police and first responders.

