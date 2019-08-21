Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for replacement of Oklahoma higher education chancellor

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for higher education chancellor Glen Johnson to be replaced, The Oklahoman reported Wednesday.
Stitt voiced his displeasure at Johnson's performance on Tuesday, claiming that the state's universities are underperforming and new leadership is necessary.
Johnson, who has served as the chancellor since 2007 and has worked in government for over 37 years, made a statement Tuesday in response outlining his desire to work with state leaders to improve higher education.
In a show of support, Jody Parker, the chair of the state regents for higher education, said the state regents are pleased with Johnson's work and that there is no timetable for finding a successor.
