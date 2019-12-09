Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints OU alumnus Michael Cawley to OU Board of Regents

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed OU's newest regent, pending Senate confirmation.
Stitt appointed OU alumnus Michael Cawley to the board, according to a press release. If confirmed by the Senate, Cawley will fill a seat that became open when former Regent Renzi Stone resigned in October.
“Mr. Cawley is a successful businessman, attorney and OU alumni, with a career dedicated to serving rural Oklahoma,” Stitt said in the release. “Mr. Cawley served for 20 years as president of The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, leading a team that raised funds to publish research advancing the agriculture industry in Oklahoma and nationwide. He will bring a wealth of experience and a strong network to support the OU board and the university’s vision to continue growing as reputable national research institution.”
Cawley said in the release that he is honored to join the board.
“Gov. Stitt has shared with me his desire for higher education excellence,” Cawley said in the release. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the Board of Regents and university teams to bring that desire to fruition.”
In addition to his experience with the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, which he retired from in 2012, Cawley serves as a director of Noble Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, according to the release.
Before joining the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation in 1992, Cawley practiced law for nearly 20 years after his service in the United States Army, according to the release.
Cawley graduated from OU with degrees in economics and English literature and graduated from OU Law, according to the release.
Cawley has served as chairman of the OU Foundation's Board of Trustees, as well as chairman of the OU Associates Council and chairman of the fundraising efforts for the Jimmie Austin OU golf course and the Charlie Coe Teaching Center, according to the release. Cawley received the OU Regents' Alumni Award in 1996.
Cawley serves on the boards of the Merrick Foundation, the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute, the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute Foundation, the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and the State Fair of Oklahoma, according to the release. He also serves on the Investment Committee of the Oklahoma Arts Institute.
“I was thrilled to learn that Gov. Stitt appointed Michael Cawley to the OU Board of Regents,” said interim OU President Joseph Harroz in the release. “He is a dedicated servant to our university, having spent decades committed to our mission in a variety of roles. His appointment to the board speaks to his interest in and advocacy for higher education in Oklahoma. The board, and the institutions it governs, will be better for his leadership, counsel and insight. We’re proud to have another OU alumnus serve as a member of this distinguished body and I look forward to working with him.”
