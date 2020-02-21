You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Anita Holloway to OU Board of Regents pending Senate approval

holloway

Anita Holloway. Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Holloway to the OU Board of Regents Friday, pending Senate approval.

 Photo via the Price College of Business website

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday the appointment of a new member to the OU Board of Regents.

Anita Holloway will replace Regent Leslie Rainbolt when her term on the board ends March 21, according to the emailed press release announcing the appointment. Pending Senate confirmation, Holloway will serve a seven-year term ending March 21, 2027.

“(Holloway) is an accomplished accountant and business leader who will bring her professional expertise and passion for OU to the table to support the university’s vision,” Stitt said in the release.

Holloway is Stitt's fourth appointment to the board since Stitt became governor following Stitt appointees Gary Pierson, Eric Stevenson and Michael Cawley. Cawley was appointed in December.

Holloway is the office managing partner of Ernst & Young LLP’s Tulsa office, according to the release. Originally from Stuart, Oklahoma, Holloway has spent the majority of her 27-year career in public accounting in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Holloway has served as a member of Price College of Business Board of Advisors and the OU Energy Institute Board of Advisors, according to the release. She is a 2015 inductee into the OU Arthur B. Adams Society and frequently serves as a guest lecturer for the business school. 

Holloway has also established accounting and law scholarships through the OU Foundation and is a football and men’s basketball season ticket holder, according to the release.

“(Stitt’s) appointment of Anita Holloway to the OU Board of Regents serves the University well into the future,” interim OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “She is a valued and generous supporter of OU and our mission, having served in a variety of advisory roles. She is also an esteemed Oklahoman who prioritizes our state’s interests, and her service to our flagship university will be critical during this pivotal time. We will benefit greatly from her leadership and counsel. I look forward to working with her to advance our important work.”

Holloway graduated from East Central University in Ada in December 1992, according to the release. She has been a licensed certified public accountant since 1998 and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants.

