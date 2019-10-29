alert

General elections open for OU SGA positions

SGA Office (copy)

The door to the Student Government Association office.

 Field Parsons/The Daily

Student Government Association general elections are now open for the fall 2019 semester. 

The elections will run until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to an OU mass mail. Many positions are up for election, including SGA president and vice president. 

The candidates participated in an Oct. 24 debate. The debate had a 45-minute period for questions. Candidates had a chance to discuss each of their platforms and plans for SGA. 

President and vice president are not the only elections open. According to the email, congressional districts up for election include architecture, atmospheric and geographic science, business, communication, engineering, finance and accounting, fine arts, humanities, language, life science, physical science, social science and university college.

The SGA said in the email that they encourage students to vote, which can be done online. Students must log in with their 4x4 username and password before casting their vote. 

More coverage of the presidential candidates and an in-depth look at their platforms can be found here.

