Gender + Equality Center to host virtual workshop to educate attendees on how to eliminate gender wage gap

The Gender + Equality Center is hosting a virtual Smart Start Wage Equality Workshop from 1-3 p.m. March 18 via Zoom.
According to the GEC’s weekly newsletter, the center is partnering with the American Association of University Women to host the workshop. Jasmine Henry, the GEC outreach coordinator, wrote in an email the workshop will focus on teaching attendees about the gender wage gap and how to negotiate salaries through discussions and role-play situations.
According to the email, those who attend can expect to learn various skills, such as how to determine the market value of their experience, conduct market research, calculate a fair salary, form a strong pitch and respond to pay offers.
Henry wrote in the email the GEC’s partner, AAUW, is a non-profit organization that aims to further equity for women and girls “through advocacy, education and research.” Their Smart Start workshops are meant to empower women as they navigate through their career fields and give them the tools needed to be successful when negotiating for pay equity.
According to a statistic on the AAUW website, women receive 82 cents for every dollar paid to men, and men dominate the highest-ranking positions and highest-paying professions. The organization wrote it is working to lessen the unequal pay gap.
According to a September 2020 fact sheet from the National Partnership for Women and Families, women in Oklahoma received 73 cents for every dollar paid to men, making the state’s wage gap 27 cents.
“We know that pay discrimination has been illegal in the United States for over half a century. There is still a very persistent pay gap between men and women that continues to hurt the nation’s workers and economy,” Henry wrote in the email. “Pay equity will continue to be a priority for both the Gender + Equality Center and the AAUW until the gap is fully eliminated.”
