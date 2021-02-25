You are the owner of this article.
Gaylord College of Journalism, OU Gender, Equality Center to host virtual ally training

LGBTQ+ workshop

The OU Gender and Equality Center and the Gaylord Ambassadors are hosting a virtual workshop Feb. 25. 

 Photo provided

OU GEC to hold LGBTQ+ ally training with Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

The OU Gender and Equality Center and the Gaylord Ambassadors will hold a virtual LGBTQ+ workshop event at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. 

During this event, participants will discuss being allies to the LGBTQ+ community through a mini-lecture, breakout group activity and self-assessment activity, GEC training and development coordinator Liv Whitley wrote in an email. 

According to Whitley, the GEC facilitates in-depth training for those looking to learn how to create affirming and inclusive spaces for all. 

“My goal for this event is for participants to reflect on their own level of allyship and explore the ways they can continue to grow and support the LGBTQ+ community,” Whitley said.

According to Whitley, registration for these trainings is available at the GEC website.

