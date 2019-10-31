You are the owner of this article.
Garage catches fire at residence north of campus

Firefighters

Firefighters work on a garage fire on College Avenue near campus Oct. 31.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A garage at a Norman residence just north of campus on College Avenue caught fire this morning.

Smoke could be seen from parts of campus, and a section of the road was blocked off by police cars as lights from more than five fire trucks flashed red.

Norman Fire Department Fire Inspector David Randolph said the department received a call this morning about a structural fire. He told The Daily at 12:13 p.m. that the fire was under control, but said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

