Garage catches fire at residence north of campus

A garage at a Norman residence just north of campus on College Avenue caught fire this morning.
Smoke could be seen from parts of campus, and a section of the road was blocked off by police cars as lights from more than five fire trucks flashed red.
I’m on College Ave. north of campus where a house fire started this morning. Follow along for more information below. https://t.co/2BO1TKMkHQ pic.twitter.com/Sl0OabPPNF— Scott Kirker (@scott_kirker) October 31, 2019
I did not get to speak to the homeowners myself, but they reportedly made it out safely: https://t.co/kX5XDerxlV— Scott Kirker (@scott_kirker) October 31, 2019
Norman Fire Department Fire Inspector David Randolph said the department received a call this morning about a structural fire. He told The Daily at 12:13 p.m. that the fire was under control, but said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.