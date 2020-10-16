You are the owner of this article.
Gallogly Hall earns Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification

Gallogly Hall

Gallogly Hall on Oct. 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Gallogly Hall has earned a top rating from the U.S. Green Building Council for its environmentally conscious design and sustainability practices, according to a press release.

The building received OU’s first-ever LEED — or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — Gold Certification. LEED is the most widely used system in the world to rate “green building,” which aims to identify solutions that balance environmental, social and economic needs throughout a building's planning, design, construction and operation, according to the release.

“Taking a project through the LEED certification process is rigorous and challenging,” said Eric Conrad, OU vice president for operations and chief operating officer, in the release. “Many factors in Gallogly Hall’s design and its ongoing operations played a role in its gold certification achievement. It was truly a team effort, and I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication that went into the project by a whole host of OU employees.” 

Opened in July 2019 in the heart of OU’s Engineering Quad, the 75,000-square-foot facility was built in around two years and has four stories and a basement, according to the release. The final design of Gallogly Hall is expected to yield 39 percent in energy cost savings due to its many sustainable design and construction strategies, including:

  • use of an innovative hybrid HVAC system that utilizes both variable volume air handling and exhaust systems and chilled beams;

  • utilization of recycled and locally available materials;

  • mitigation of the heat island effect through roof and hardscape materials meeting or exceeding the LEED solar reflective index;

  • diversion of 80% of on-site construction generated waste from the landfill;

  • and implementation of a storm water and condensate recovery system for reuse in the building purified water system.  

Eight other university buildings have received LEED recognition, according to the release. Three Partners Place, Zarrow Hall, Four Partners Place, Radar Innovations Laboratory, Five Partners Place and Headington Hall have earned a Certified rating, and the Residential Colleges and Lin Hall have earned a Silver rating.

