The board of regents pose for a picture after the OU Board of Regents meeting May 9.

An Oklahoma organization pushing for transparency in government criticized the OU Board of Regents’ noncompliance with the state’s Open Meeting Act in its May 8-9 meetings. 

Freedom of Information Oklahoma said in its statement that meeting notices and agendas announcing the regents’ meetings last weekend “again missed the mark in fully complying” with state open meeting legislation. 

“We are disappointed, yet again, at the OU Board of Regents' continued apparent disregard for the state's Open Meeting Act,” Freedom of Information Oklahoma said in the statement. “This week, they failed to provide proper notice of an upcoming meeting and, when they finally did post notice, their agenda omits critical information about … what will be discussed at the meeting.” 

OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith released a statement Monday evening stating that “FOI Oklahoma was wrong in its conclusions about the OU Board of Regents’ meetings, as proven by the multiple media outlets in attendance and the broad print, television and live streaming coverage of the meetings on both Friday and Saturday.” 

The group said in its statement that it awarded the Board of Regents with its annual “Black Hole Award” in 2019 for this kind of “unacceptable behavior.” 

“These are the most recent events in what has become a pattern of noncompliance that is both troubling and erosive of the public's trust in an important institution,” Freedom of Information Oklahoma said in the statement. “We are saddened and distressed to see that they have not yet improved.”

