You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art to direct CARES Act funding toward Oklahoma City VA hospital art program

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Fred Jones Museum of Art

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art pictured Sept. 12, 2019.

 Sierra Sizemore/The Daily

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art received a total of $3,000 in CARES Act funding from the City of Norman, with most of the funds going towards assisting veterans.

Amanda Boehm-Garcia, the museum’s director of learning and engagement, said in an email $2,000 will go to an outreach initiative program serving veterans from the Oklahoma City Veteran Affairs hospital and two Alzheimer's care centers in Norman. The program helps people within these groups focus on incommunable memories and experiences through discussion and making art.

The program began in 2018 and provided art-related activities for participants from the Full Circle Adult Day Center and the Rivermont Assisted Living and Memory Care Center, according to a statement of work.

The pandemic forced FJJMA to shift the program to monthly art kits that are sent to participants who are at a high-risk for depression, anxiety and self-harm due to prolonged isolation, according to the statement of work. 

“It is critical FJJMA continues its work with this sector of the population through the pandemic and beyond,” the statement of work read.

The statement of work said there are 720 people projected to be impacted by this program in 2021.

The additional $1,000 in funding will go toward providing PPE for visitors and signage to help assist with the museum’s reopening efforts, Boehm-Garcia wrote in the email

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments