Fred Jones Jr Museum of Art connects with veterans with Alzheimer's through art program

The Fred Jones Jr Museum of Art started a program to assist veterans and other patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, allowing art to speak about their experiences when they cannot.
The program gives participants a chance to connect with art, better their mental health and find ways to communicate their incommunicable feelings, Amanda Boehm-Garcia, the director of learning and engagement at FJJMA, said.
Boehm-Garcia said she started the program because of her history with veterans when she was hired in 2018.
“I grew up in a military family, and my ex-husband was also in the army,” Boehm-Garcia said. “I’m very involved in the military and (with) veterans, and (I know) how much making a connection with art can really help with a lot of healing that happens for (the) traumatic experiences that these individuals go through.”
Boehm-Garcia said she was searching for ways to start the program for veterans while also working with Alzheimer’s patients. She said she noticed similarities between the two groups and ways to help communicate their emotions.
“(We would like) to talk about the artists who made those works and the pieces themselves as kind of examples and ways for both of these groups of individuals to communicate this incommunicable moment,” Boehm-Garcia said. “For Alzheimer's patients, they're losing the ability to communicate, and for the veterans, it's hard to actually access and be able to express those emotions to others. It's like the same kind of problem, but they're both coming at it from very different places.”
Boehm-Garcia said she reached out to both communities and found they were eager to participate in the program. Sandy Bond, the recreation therapist at the Oklahoma City Veterans’ Affairs Hospital, said the program was a “perfect setup.”
“We liked the idea of getting veterans connected with a community resource,” Bond said. “That's one of the goals that we have for the veterans that we work with in our recreation therapy program. We hope to educate them on different resources in the community, and art is a great way for that, and a great form of self-expression. Teaching them some new skills that helped them through that self-expression while getting them comfortable with a community resource is just an ideal setup.”
Boehm-Garcia said she would visit the VA around once a month before COVID-19 to provide art activities and teach new art techniques.
“A lot of the veterans are a little bit younger, so maybe (in their) forties to sixties, kind of an age range, and a lot of them actually make art already,” Boehm-Garcia said. “I would bring along art supplies and then we'd do a related art activity that was pretty similar to a technique that the artist was using or a similar kind of thing so that they could practice using the same materials to express whatever it is that they wanted to talk about.”
The programming has switched to discussions over Zoom and art kits provided by the FJJMA amid the pandemic. FJJMA was recently awarded $3,000 of CARES Act funding, with $2,000 going toward this outreach program.
Boehm-Garcia said the participants from the VA were still eager to socialize even though it was on Zoom.
“They're so excited to see everybody, even on a computer screen, because they're so stuck at home,” Boehm-Garcia said. “It's turned into a lot more of art therapy than it used to be. Now we talk more about ways that they can express how they're feeling more than we focus on materials and techniques like I used to do when I would bring things to the VA.”
Margaret Townsend, the activities director for Full Circle Adult Day Center, said the art kits have helped keep the Alzheimer’s patients focused and productive during quarantine and isolation.
“I think it's wonderful,” Townsend said. “It keeps their brains functioning, working on how to do stuff. It keeps them awake. One of our participants did a big wind chime project that (Boehm-Garcia) had brought up here, and it's hanging in my office right now. She just did that today, and she was really focused on it.”
Townsend also said the program gave them the means to connect and socialize through art, even during the pandemic.
Bond said one of the main ways this program impacts participants’ mental health is allowing them to express themselves and their emotions effectively.
“Any form of art that the veterans can get engaged in really helps with that self-expression,” Bond said. “Anything that gives them a healthy outlet to help manage stress and anxiety is really good. So that's one of the benefits of engaging in art, and one of the benefits of this program is just another outlet.”
Boehm-Garcia also said this form of self-expression can have an immense impact on the mental health obstacles these communities face regularly by providing a way to communicate.
“It provides another avenue for communication, and self-expression, when for both of these groups, the traditional means that you and I used to do (communicate) no longer function properly for them,” Boehm-Garcia said. “By engaging with and creating art, it also alleviates stress and just provides another method for communication. … It alleviates stress, agitation, anxiety, depression. And these are all things that both of these groups deal with on a daily basis.”
Boehm-Garcia said she hopes the program continues to expand its services to more veterans and memory centers once COVID-19 subsides, as the program shows nothing but positive results.
“Once the pandemic is over and it's safe for those individuals to go out again, I (would) like to bring them back to the museum and just have this program going again, like it was in the museum, eventually,” Boehm-Garcia said. “I'd like to reach out to caregivers at home, maybe who have an elderly family member that they're taking care of. So it's not necessarily always like a facility that I'm working with if it's somebody just in their home environment, who would like something to do with their elderly mother or whatever, they could come and participate in our program as well.”
